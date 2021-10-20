Hugh Jackman gets nostalgic remembering Logan | Film and Television

Hugh jackman has gone down in history as the Wolverine from the big screen. The actor has given life to this mythical character from the saga of X Men for 17 years. It’s said fast, right?

The last time he did it was in 2017, when he starred in Logan, the film with which he said goodbye to this character forever. But since then, his followers cannot imagine anyone other than the Australian in the shoes of the mutant.

Not even Hugh Jackman himself is capable of forgetting this beautiful stage in his professional career. That is something that he has shown on social networks, where he has shared the trailer of Logan with a few words full of nostalgia. In them he recalls how six years ago the first preview of this film was released, which is undoubtedly one of the favorites of lovers of X Men.

“We miss Logan so much”says one of his followers. “The End of the Strongest X-Men”, adds another. “We want you to remain Wolverine forever”says another fan, whose words represent the opinion of the vast majority of them.

The truth is that even if Hugh Jackman hung his claws forever after this movie, the memories last forever.









Rumors about the premiere of a new movie by X Men, The Mutants, Still there. Many wonder who will be the successor to Jackman as Wolverine, although it is difficult to imagine. The Australian himself assured in an interview for MTV that he did not want to make it easy for the producer, but that Tom Hardy “would be great.” It would not be the first important role that the actor would have in his career, since we must remember that he is in charge of giving life to Venom, the alien symbiote from Marvel. Yes indeed. At the moment it seems that it is a simple rumor.

What is clear is that Hugh Jackman has marked a before and after in Wolverine’s life. Like cases like Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Iron Man, our protagonist will always live accompanied by the mutant that he represented so well on the big screen. But he has shown that for him, this is a true compliment. And you, would you like to see him again in Logan’s shoes?