Holy repair us! The highest grossing Batman actors in the movies

The world is full of superheroes! This time we will remember those actors who have been Batman on the big screen.

On the other hand, the bat created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane has different ‘styles within the different universes of DC Comics, which belong only to the comics.

The beginnings of Batman, the bat

To talk about the race of the bat in the cinema and the actors of Batman we have to go back to the first official series inspired by the comic.

The first Batman we saw on screen was Lewis G. Wilson’s in 1943.

This Batman is little known by the public due to his time and the little publicity that there was.

In this film he faced Dr Daka, a mad scientist, alongside his beloved companion, Robin.

Lewis made his debut and farewell with this production and retired from the cinema, years later he died in California in the eighties.

Adam West and his ‘little dance’

It all started in 1960 and was played by Adam West.

Adam West was in charge of opening a universe of the character that had not been experienced and although the essence of West was very attached to the sixties, it served as inspiration to give a new angle to the bat as well as to Robin, his faithful companion. .

Adam West’s series as Batman ended in 1968, however, the bat movie was given in 1969.

Michael Keaton, the most recognized bat

We all remember Michael Keaton as Batman because he was the first bat to fight the Joker.

The villain was played by Jack Nicholson.

However, Michael Keaton began to infuse the Bruce Wayne character with darkness.

This Tim Burton-directed film grossed $ 411 million, compared to the $ 35 million it took to produce it.









Batman forever and the nipples

Two Batman films, George Clooney and Val Kilmer, were needed for the next Batman movies by Joel Schumacher.

Unfortunately both performances disappointed fans as well as causing a stir for the bat’s nippled suit.

Undoubtedly, the Bruce Wayne of these actors is barely remembered and the films Batman Forever and Batman and Robin were forgotten.

The films grossed $ 336 million but the performances earned the scorn of Batman fans.

Christian Bale, everyone’s favorite Batman

If we talk about favorites of the public, Christian Bale earned that position.

And is that for the Christopher Nolan trilogy, Christian Bale was the perfect Bruce Wayne.

These films won Academy Awards, as well as reviving fanaticism for the superhero.

Without a doubt, one of the best superhero movies.

These deliveries have a great cast and only the first, ‘Batman Begins’ raised 373.6 million dollars, almost triple its initial.

Bale created a before and after for Bruce Wayne that until now, we have not seen surpassed.

On the other hand, its sequel, ‘The Dark Knight’ became one of the most watched films in the world on a par with Jurassic Park.

The actors of Batman have been many, however only some remained in the memory of the public as references of the real Bruce Wayne.