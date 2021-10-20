Hearthstone celebrates Hallow’s End with costumes, battles and more – Video Game News

Hearthstone is celebrating the return of Hallow’s End with spooky costumes, battles, and more. This Halloween-inspired event runs for three weeks between October 19 and November 9.

Costume and gift packages

Players can dress up some of their favorite heroes to celebrate the occasion. The Fairy Tales bundle offers themed portraits for hunter heroes, wizards, priests, and shamans.

For those who prefer to fight on the Hearthstone battlefields, they can get the Battlegrounds Hallow’s End bundle. This bundle includes seven costumes for Battlegrounds heroes, as well as Gala Medivh as an alternative to Bartender Bob.

Meanwhile, players who log in during this event can get two free costumes. There is the portrait of the Pirate King Garrosh for the Warrior class that can be claimed now. The Stormwind Guard Battlefield Hero Skin will be available starting October 26.

While the portrait of Pirate King Garrosh can be claimed until November 9 at 9:59 a.m. PT, that of Stormwind Guard Guff can be recovered until November 30 at 9:59 a.m. PT.

Tavern Brawl Resurrections

The first two weeks of the Hearthstone celebration will see the return of two Hallow’s End tavern fights. The Rise of the Zombeasts one will be available on October 20, while The Haunted Carousel will be playable starting on October 27.

Alongside the resurrection of these two tavern fights, there will be a new one on November 3. In this fight, Hearthstone players will play as the Headless Horseman. Each turn, players will upgrade a minion and see it fight automatically.









Dual Class Arena Returns

Starting on November 2, there will be a legendary quest chain available to players. Two United in Stormwind and two Hearthstone Standard card packs can be obtained from this event after completing three of the missions. This legendary quest chain will end on November 10 at 10 AM PT.

As for players who enjoy dueling others in Arena mode, double-class action will also be available on November 2. Players first select a hero and then choose a Hero Power of a different character. During the draft, players will select cards from both classes.

Diablo enters Hearthstone

Also starting November 2, Diablo will be available for a limited time on Hearthstone Battlegrounds and Duels. The Lord of Terror is a dual-class hero who uses cards from the Warrior and Warlock classes.

Diablo will have unique hero powers and exclusive treasures that players can unlock. According to Blizzard, there will be more information on Duels updates soon.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds fans will also be able to play as Diablo. Every four turns, other players in the fray will try to defeat Diablo and earn treasures. Diablo will be available to all players.