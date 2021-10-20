Get your costume ready for the 31st

The pandemic continues and following sanitary measures will always be our main recommendation, that is why wearing masks will be part of the costumes this year. A very natural way to integrate it will be dressing up as a nurse or doctor and to give it a spooky touch, you can add fake blood and be half zoombie!

To prevent your base from running or cracking, choose to apply Pretty Natural hydrating foundation, a foundation enriched with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera that provides hydration for 24 hours. Don’t apply fake blood or any other product on your face mask to prevent it from being damaged and reducing its functionality.









Last but not least and continuing with the trend of wearing masks, the eyes will be a blank canvas and the looks applying diamonds, glitters and eyeliners with bright colors will be seen everywhere, so go ahead! Go ahead and use colors outside of your comfort zone and experiment with quirky strokes or beauty tutorials.

Remember that on this date you can experiment with essence and thousands of outfits, colors and makeup because the only thing that really matters is having a good time with friends and family. Continue to comply with security protocols and have fun on Halloween!