Fortnite: Ariana Grande returns to Fortnite for her Halloween event!

Dfter giving a concert that, although it lasted just 15 minutes broke the internet, and from introducing hundreds of thousands of fans of his music to the Fortnite metaverse, Ariana Grande returns to the Island, but now with an identity different from that of the Goddess of the Rift: with a spacesuit that will help her fight the great villain of the Eighth Season of Chapter 2 of Fortnite: The Queen of the Cube.

How to play the Fortnitemares event, Unrepentant Nightmare?

Fortnitemares (known in Spanish as Descerebrada Nightmare) is not a specific game mode, but a series of modifications that enter the battle-royale everyday to affect certain aspects of the game. For example, during 2020, “Revenge of Midas” caused players to be turned into shadows when eliminated, rather than exiting the game.

Nowhe monsters to defeat are not zombies or ghosts … but giants. Since the intro trailer to this season, we had already managed to see gigantic silhouettes in the background of the map. Now with the event “Wrath of the Cube Queen” We will see giant monsters roam the Island while players run for their lives.

How to get the new Ariana Grande skin?

Since October began it was announced that, week by week, Different cards would be revealed on the back of which clues would be revealed about what the skins they would bring would be like. And all of them would arrive at the Fortnite store. Ariana is no exception, although we still do not have the official price in turkeys.









And as we had anticipated, the closer Halloween is, the better the skins are put on to get and the spending of the V-Bucks should be more restrained. For instance, The second monster from Universal Studios arrives in the collection: The Mummy (also featured during this year’s Fortnitemares trailer).

End of Season 8; Fortnite Chapter 2

A little over a month after the end of the season (which is not a short time), the first clues of how it will end have already been released … and again, it came thanks to a leak from the ever-reliable HYPEX and it has to do with patch 18.21, recently added to Fortnite to enhance the Fortnitemares experience.

Part of these updates includes a new location on the map: The Convergence, the place from which The Queen of the Cube watches over the Island, and that corruption will gradually begin to spread on the map. According to the HYPEX filtration, this corruption will begin to paint all the vegetation of the Island, so unsurprisingly we know that, at the end of the Season, we will have to face the power of the Queen of the Cube.