Wednesday, October 20, 2021
First Uncharted trailer with Tom Holland is imminent

By Hasan Sheikh
MADRID, Oct 20 (CulturaOcio) –

Tom holland will be in charge of playing the most famous treasure hunter in the world of video games, Nathan drake in which it will be the first Uncharted movie. A film that, after multiple delays, finally has a first trailer that would be hours away from being released.

According to ‘insider’ Daniel Richtman, better known as DanielRPK, Sony plans to release the trailer for the film imminently, specifically, this Thursday, October 21.




Ruben fleischer, responsible for tapes like ‘Zombieland: Kill and Finish’ or ‘Venom’, directs this film that will be based on the PlayStation title but will not adapt any of its plots. Uncharted will follow in the footsteps of a young Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter, and his mentor, Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan played by Mark Wahlberg, an actor who in his day, when several years ago the project began to develop, was considered to give life to Nathan himself.

With Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (‘Transformers: The Last Knight’, ‘Men in Black: International’) in the script, they complete the cast of ‘Uncharted’ Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, Nathan’s love interest.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
