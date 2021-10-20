Facebook could change its company name very soon

The new plans include the renaming of the company’s consortium. Its founding social media platform – known internally as the “big blue app” – would keep its name from Facebook. The name could be unveiled at a company event next week or it could even be announced earlier, according to a report from The Verge. This rebrand is intended to show the company’s desire to be known for more than just social media.

The Verge reports that the new name could be related to “Horizon“, a word associated with several virtual reality products that the company is developing. Mark Zuckerberg, who launched his company in 2004, is known to be very interested in the concept of the metaverse, a term originally coined by science fiction author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash.

The metaverse refers to a virtual reality space in which users can interact with other people and a computer-generated environment. Steven Spielberg’s 2018 film Ready Player One (based on a novel by Ernest Cline) featured an example of a metaverse. In the world of video games, Fortnite is leading the way with its idea of ​​what a metaverse can be.

The new name could be useful, as Facebook has been rocked by a series of reputation-damaging events this year, including a whistleblower who leaked internal documents and alleged that the social media company knew its products were harming children’s mental health and contributing to social division. .

Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes program that the company had disabled safeguards designed to prevent misinformation after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in last year’s US presidential election. . I comment that this move was a profit-focused move and that it contributed to the insurrection in the US capital on January 6.









Haugen has also claimed that the 2018 algorithm changes, which control the content that people see in their news, have caused more division and discord, but that they help the American company sell more digital ads as people return. more often to the platform. “What I saw on Facebook over and over again was that there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook.“He said, in 60 Minutes.”And Facebook, time and time again, chose to optimize for its interests, like making more money.“.

A Wall Street Journal report published in September revealed that the own internal investigation of Facebook it had concluded that its new algorithms were contributing to political ill will and mental health problems among adolescents, especially girls. In public, Facebook has downplayed external criticism of the company in this regard.

In a blog post in response to Haugen’s allegations, Mark Zuckerberg wrote: “At the center of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That is not true“. Facebook It has 2,890 million monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, according to Statista, making it the largest social network in the world. But Zuckerberg is known for his focus on growth and fears that another startup could take his place at any time.

Facebook it gets most of its money from advertisers looking to target its user base. This is hugely profitable for the Californian company, which is worth nearly a trillion dollars. For a tech giant to change brands is not unprecedented. In 2015, Google was renamed Alphabet, after its holding company, to highlight its development of new products, such as autonomous cars, in addition to its main search product.