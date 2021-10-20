Emma Watson and other celebrities who do not need social networks to demonstrate their success – Nueva Mujer

In the age of social media where it seems like our achievements have to be validated by the massesThese celebrities have chosen to stay as far away from the public eye as possible.

And is that for them it is not important to have an Instagram account or TikTok in which your photographs are filled with likes and good wishes but to remain focused on their projects and reaping success with them.

Although some of them are not completely disappeared, it is not common for them to constantly update their contents. Nevertheless, when they are seen on red carpets or important events, they remind us how powerful they are.

Emma Watson

The former star of the Harry Potter saga surprised everyone after parading through the green carpet of the awards Earthshot 2021. After two years away from the cameras, Watson turned heads with a look consisting of an asymmetrical top with multiple layers of white tulle, which is already setting trends. Materials from ten Oxfam wedding dresses were reused to achieve this Harris Reed design. In addition, it combined perfectly with a black pants from Stella mccartney and rubber platform boots.

What has Emma been up to during your absence? In 2021, Jason Weinberg, Watson’s agent in Untitled Entertainment, He warned that the actress would take a break to focus on her own. “Emma’s social media accounts are inactive, but her career is not,” he revealed to the EW portal in a statement.

Watson continues to work hand in hand with important associations that combat sexual violence and discrimination such as the Justice and Equality Fund. It has also remained active as UN Goodwill Ambassador, a title that has been awarded to her since 2014. Her work has focused on female empowerment and promoting equality in education globally.









Angelina Jolie

The actress was surprised to open an Instagram account after conflicts broke out over the takeover of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. But Jolie has not made use of this social network to share her day to day but to send powerful messages when necessary. We may not know what she does in her family life or what happens behind the scenes on the film set, but it is clear that she continues to triumph.

Jolie walked the red carpet at the premiere of the movie “Eternals” and in addition to showing her beauty, she reminded us that she continues to be one of the most powerful women in the industry.

Over the years she has been recognized for their extensive humanitarian efforts. Her passion for helping underserved communities and the environment has led her to cross the boundaries of what seems impossible to many. In 2003, she was appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. It also continues to work with refugee children and women, now focusing on Afghans who were forced to leave their country. He recently published the book Know Your Rights and Claim to educate children about their rights.

Sandra Bullock

The actress is one of the most sought after in Hollywood for his great talent and charisma. She is capable of adapting to any film genre, from action tapes to comedy and drama.

What’s more, has won awards in multiple occasions for his career and in 2018, it was published that he was one of the main contributors to the cause Time’s Up, which aims improve the position of women in the film industry. It has also been recognized by his altruistic work when making donations in the face of natural disasters. However, it is rarely shown beyond the film set.

The 57-year-old actress is about to release three films: Bullet Train, The Lost City of D and Untitled Nora Fingscheidt project so she has certainly been very busy doing what she loves.