Dodgers make brave comeback and beat Atlanta; Los Angeles closer to 2-1 in Championship Series

From early in the day, the Dodgers were up 2-0 in the first inning after Corey Seager’s home run off starter Charlie Morton and an easy Game 3 was predicted for the Angels over the Atlanta Braves in the LA Championship Series. National League. However, by innings four and five, anxiety was consuming the fans after the Braves rallied with five touchdowns to put Los Angeles against the wall.

With only five outs to go, some fans gave up hope of a comeback and preferred to avoid the traffic around Chávez Ravine by leaving many empty seats at Dodger Stadium. But what they probably didn’t count on was that Cody Bellinger still wasn’t giving up the game by hitting reliever Luke Jackson with a home run and tying it 5-5 in the eighth inning.

Mookie Betts continued the change of moment in favor of the Dodgers and, in that same inning, with a double he boosted Chris Taylor for 6-5 that would result as the final score.

For the first time in their history, the Dodgers win a game in which they were trailing by three or more until the seventh inning.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler was having a good game until a defensive error by Gavin Lux led to a collapse in the fourth inning. Kenley Jansen closed the ninth inning masterfully and secured the win for the Angelenos.

The Dodgers hope to tie the series Wednesday in Game 4 at Dodger Stadium (5:08 pm PT).

In this way we live Game 3 of the series …

————————————————

Braves 5-6 Dodgers

Entry 9

high

Duvall at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 3 outs.

Pederson at bat. He is struck out on strike. 2 outs.

Riley at bat. He is struck out on strike. 1 out.

Kenley Jansen pitches for Dodgers.

————————————————

8th Entry

Come down

Smith at bat. Raised is struck out. 3 outs.

T. Turner at bat. Connect short and reach 1st. Bases full.

Betts singles, reaches 1st and drives Taylor to score. Men in 1st and 2nd. The Dodgers are coming back 6-5.

Matt Beaty at bat. Taylor steals 2nd. Beaty connects short and is struck out. Taylor reaches 3rd. 2 outs.

Jesse Chavez is now the pitcher for Bravos.

Taylor at bat. Hit a single to the left and get to 1st.

HONOR OF THE DODGERS! Cody Bellinger evens things up by driving in two more runs plus his touchdown.

Bellinger at bat.

Pollock at bat. Short connects to 1st, Smith to 2nd.

J. Turner at bat. Elevated and is struck out. 1 out.

Smith at bat. Connect a single and get to 1st.

Luke Jackson is now the pitcher for the Braves.

high

Albies at bat. Elevated and is struck out. 3 outs.

Tony Gonsolin is now the pitcher for the Dodgers.

Freeman at bat. Walk to 1st, walk, Rosario reaches 2nd.

Rosario at bat. Walk to 1st, walk.

Adrianza at bat. He connects short and is struck out. 2 outs.

Swanson is struck out on the swing. 1 out.

Phillips pitches for the Dodgers.

————————————————

7th Entry

Come down

T. Turner at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 3 outs.

Seager is struck out on the swing. 2 outs.

Betts hits a fly and is struck out. 1 out.

Matzek is now the pitcher for the Braves.

high

D’Arnaud is struck out on the fly ball to the right. 3 outs.

Duvall is struck out on the swing. 2 outs.

Pederson singles and reaches 1st.

Riley at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 1 out.

Evan Phillips is now the Dodgers pitcher.

————————————————

6th Entry

Come down

Albert Pujols at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 3 outs.

Taylor at bat. Connects to the center and reaches 1st.

Bellinger at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 2 outs.

AJ Pollock at bat in place of Lux. He hits a fly ball and is struck out. 1 out.

AJ Minter now pitches for Braves.

high

Albies at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 3 outs.

Joe Kelly now pitches for the Dodgers.

Freeman connects and reaches 1st, Swanson 2nd.

Rosario is struck out on the swing. 2 outs.

Camargo at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 1 out.

Swanson at bat. Hit a single to the right and get to 1st.

Bickford pitches for the Dodgers.

————————————————

5th Entry

Come down

J. Turner at bat. It connects in short and there is a double-play. 3 outs.

Smith connects to the right and reaches 1st.

T. Turner at bat, connects short and is struck out before 1st. 1 out.

Morton on the mound for Braves.

high

D’Arnaud at bat. It connects in short and there is a double-play. 3 outs.

Duvall at bat. Single to the center, reaches 1st, Riley 3rd. Albies scores.

Phil Bickford now pitches for the Dodgers.

Pederson at bat, hits a fly ball and is struck out. 1 out. Albies reaches 3rd. Riley remains in 1st.

Riley at bat. Albies steals 2nd. Walk to 1st.

Albies at bat. Hit a single to the left and get to 1st.

Corey Knebel now pitches for the Dodgers.









————————————————

4th Entry

Come down

Seager at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 3 outs.

Betts at bat. Walk to 1st, walk.

Souza Jr. hits a fly ball and is struck out. 2 outs.

Taylor at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 1 out.

Morton on the mound for Braves.

high

Freeman at bat. He hits a fly ball and is struck out.

Alex Vesia is now the pitcher for the Dodgers.

Buehler leaves the mound.

Freeman at bat.

Rosario at bat. Walk to 1st, walk. Duval scores.

Morton at bat. He is struck out on strike. 2 outs.

Swanson at bat. Connect, reach 1st and Bravos scores. Bases are kept full.

D’Arnaud at bat. Walk to 1st. Bases full.

Duvall at bat, reaches 1st. He hits a single to the left and Riley scores to even things out. Pederson to 2nd.

Pederson at bat. He hits a single and reaches 1st, drives Freeman and scores. Riley to 3rd.

Riley at bat. He connects deep and hits the wall of protection, Lux could not catch the ball. Riley reaches 2nd and Freeman 3rd.

Albies at bat. Elevated and is struck out. 1 out.

Freeman at bat. Connect to the left and get to 1st.

Buehler on the mound for the Dodgers.

————————————————

3rd Entry

Come down

Bellinger at bat. Raised to the center and is struck out. 3 outs.

Lux at bat. Walk to 1st, walk

J. Turner at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 2 outs.

Smith at bat. He connects short and is struck out. 1 out.

Morton on the mound for Braves.

high

Eddie Rosario at bat, connects short and is struck out before 1st. 3 outs.

Morton at bat, is struck out on strike. 2 outs.

Dansby Swanson at bat. He connects to the left and is struck out. 1 out.

Buehler pitches for the Dodgers.

————————————————

2nd Entry

Come down

T. Turner at bat. Betts steals 2nd. He is struck out on the foul ball that the catcher caught. 3 outs.

Seager at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 2 outs.

Betts at bat. Connects to the center and reaches 1st.

Buehler at bat, hits short and strikes out before 1st. 1 out.

Morton on the mound for Braves.

high

Travis d’Arnaud at bat. It connects in short and there is a double-play. 3 outs.

Adam Duvall at bat. Raised to the center and is struck out. 1 out.

Joc Pederson at bat. Walk to 1st, walk.

Buehler on the mound for the Dodgers.

————————————————

1st Entry

Come down

Chris Taylor at bat. Elevated and is struck out. 3 outs.

Cody Bellinger at bat. Walk to 1st. Lux at 2nd. Turner to 3rd. Full house.

Gavin Lux at bat. Walk to 1st. Turner in 2nd.

Justin Turner at bat. Walk to 1st. Steal 2nd.

Will Smith at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 2 outs.

Trea Turner at bat. Connect and strike out before 1st. 1 out.

HONOR OF THE DODGERS! Seager sends it flying and puts the Dodgers up 2-0.

Corey Seager at bat.

Mookie Betts at bat. Walk to 1st, walk.

Charlie Morton on the mound for the Braves.

high

Austin Riley at bat. He is struck out on the swing. 3 outs.

Ozzie Albies at bat. He hits a fly ball and is struck out. Rosario is struck out in 2nd. 2 outs.

Freddie Freeman at bat. It connects to the left and arrives at 1st, Rosario to 2nd.

Eddie Rosario at bat. Connect and get to 1st.

Throw Walker Buehler for the Dodgers.

————————————————

This is how the Dodgers will come out.

This is how the Braves will come out.

The Dodgers again find themselves in trouble in the NL Championship Series by going down 0-2 against the Atlanta Braves. The Angelenos experienced this in the 2020 season playoffs and managed to reverse the situation to eventually advance to the World Series.

The reigning champions have dominated the Braves in Los Angeles by winning 10 of their last meetings, but that won’t determine what happens in Game 3 of the Championship Series set to kick off at 2:08 p.m. PT in Dodger Stadium.

For the Dodgers, Walker Buehler will be in charge of the mound, while the visitors will do it with Charlie Morton.

We will have the Inning x Inning LIVE here …