Denzel Washington makes an impact as a director

Actor Michael B. Jordan has commented on his experience shooting the film A Journal for Jordan directed by Denzel Washington.

Although Denzel Washington is recognized worldwide for being one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood, also explores his facet as a director with films such as Antwone fisher (2002), The great debate (2007) and Fences (2016). Now it will premiere A Journal for Jordan starring Michael B. Jordan, Robert Wisdom, Tamara tunie and Cleveland Berto.

In a recent interview, the actor Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed) admitted everything he has learned working alongside Denzel Washington.

“I think just asking him a bunch of questions and watching how he runs a set, how he communicates with department heads and the process of what to look for and what to expect on a day-to-day basis. So it was definitely the right project for me right before Creed III, for sure. Being led by Denzel Washington, it’s like you have a masterclass of everything. He comes to work every day to give everything.

“It leaves with nothing in the tank, so you have to match that energy and that momentum. So it definitely pushed me to do more. It was an incredible experience. Character development, breaking down characters, just getting to the micro of everything, being as specific as possible. It raised my game in many ways, so I am very grateful for that process. “









Remember that Michael B. Jordan will debut as a director in Creed iii, so hopefully you apply everything you have learned from Denzel Washington.

What is this movie?

A Journal for Jordan from Denzel Washington tells the story of a US Army sergeant named Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) who, before being killed in action in Baghdad, writes a diary for his son with the intention of telling him how to live a decent life despite grow up without a father.

Are you eager to see this Denzel Washington movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.