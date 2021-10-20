Cuban Camila Cabello boasts of these teachers

The Cuban singer Camila Cabello boasted on social networks of the company of musicians Arturo Sandoval and Alejandro Sanz whom she described as “teachers.” The Cuban publicly supported the Spanish singer’s tour of the United States.

“Teachers, @arturo_sandoval_arocha @alejandrosanz, happy to support my friend of my soul in Miami #LaGira,” the artist wrote on her Instagram profile. In the image he appeared smiling out loud, between Sandoval and Sanz.

On October 8, Sanz began a series of concerts in various North American cities. The tour began with an emotional introduction video in which the message could be read: “The wait is over, we are back together.”

“The world outside was waiting for us, a stage, [email protected] It was all I needed; to breathe again in such a way that my heart is turned upside down, to return, to feel you, to sing. Thanks Chicago for this living dream “, expressed Sanz after his first concert.

Then Sanz thus moved to New York to later visit cities such as Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles, before ending it in San José, California. Precisely on his date in Miami he was accompanied by Camila, with whom he sang “My favorite person”.









In this concert in Florida, Sanz also had the presence of his daughter, Manuela, and her partner, Rachel Valdés, who did not hesitate to share photos with other stars invited to the show, such as Camila herself.

How do you know Sanz and Rachel live between Madrid and Miami, although most of the time they are in the Spanish capital where they have fixed their residence, due to the joint custody of their children with Raquel Perera.

Taking advantage of his stay in the United States, the Madrid artist also received his star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame accompanied by his partner, the Cuban Rachel Valdés. In his speech he dedicated some very emotional words to his girlfriend and did not forget his four children, Manuela, Alexander, Dylan and Alma.