Conor McGregor and his family pose with Johnny Depp in Rome

Conor McGregor and his family clashed with Johnny Depp this weekend while in Rome.

He invited the McGregor clan to the Italian capital for the christening of his third son Ryan into the UFC star and his longtime partner De Devlin on Saturday afternoon at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Dublin met his mother Margaret, father Tony, and sisters Erin and Aif for the first time since before the trio’s feud with Dustin Pourier over the summer.

Conor and De May welcomed their son and also the parents of 4-year-old Connor Jr. and two-year-old daughter Crosa.

After the appointment, McGregor faced Hollywood actor Johnny Depp in Rome.

Connor’s niece Taylor shared some snaps with the Pirates of the Caribbean star on her Instagram stories and said, “What a man!”

Taylor McGregor with Johnny Depp

“I can’t believe it,” he sighed.

During his visit to Italy, Notorious also ran into legendary soccer coach José Mourinho, who sampled McGregor’s Proper Number Twelve whiskey.

Mourinho, the former manager of McGregor’s favorite club Manchester United, said he was “delighted” to meet the Dubliner.

On Instagram, the Roma head coach shared some photos of the pair’s meeting for the first time, with McGregor snapping a photo while holding an AS Roma jersey and enjoying some whiskey.

“If it is!” Mourinho wrote.

“Yes, the great ‘Thenotoriusma is in Rome’ and yes, it was a great pleasure to meet him, share some articles and present the most beautiful shirt at the పట్ట officialasroma in the city.

“He did a miracle. It’s impossible to say no to Konar. I had to try @properwhiskey. Legend, ”he added.