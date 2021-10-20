Ciproshow mocks Kunno’s “resemblance” to Kris Jenner

The Salvadoran youtuber named Gabriel, also known as Ciproshow, who likes to make content from different viral videos that circulate on the internet, doing a comical dubbing; It is growing rapidly on the TikTok short video platform, where it currently has just over 34,000 followers, while on YouTube, it exceeds 800,000 subscribers.

This ingenious content creator has stood out for taking video fragments from popular television series, as well as novels, films, interviews, among others, to make his own dubbing in his very peculiar style, making use of a subtle black humor.

One of his best-known and most beloved parodies of all time, are those he performs about the most famous family in the world, “The Kardashians”, who have been the protagonists of many of his dubbing.

Ciproshow recently made a new video for his TikTok account, in which he took as a joke the supposed resemblance of the tiktoker Kunno, with the famous Kris Jenner, the mother of the Kardashians. For which, he joined the fragment of one of the videos of the Mexican, with the parody he made about the Kardashians.









Some may remember that a few days ago, the internet celebrity decided to make a collaboration with the tiktoker ChikyBombom, so through their Instagram stories they announced that they were preparing some incredible things.

However, what caught the eye of seeing these two tiktok personalities was the outfit that the inventor of the 4K walk wore. Well, it was compared by ChikyBombom herself, with the Kardashian’s mother. These statements did not go unnoticed by the content creator Ciproshow, who did not hesitate to make a parody of Kunno and the Kardashians.

In the video you can see that the youtuber makes use of the black humor that characterizes his videos so much, to make fun of the situation, but especially the collaboration between the tiktokers.

The parody tells the story of Kris Jenner, who finds out that she is doing imitated by Kunno in her style, so she ensures that she will take action on the matter.

