Chris Pratt shares the first look at GOTG 3

Marvel the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Chris pratt has been celebrating the return to this franchise. As part of these celebrations, the actor showed us the first look at this anticipated film, although you do not get so excited, that there is still a very good time for its official trailer.

Pratt sent a message to Conan O’Brien and Team Coco to promote the podcast of Parks and Recreation which will be named “Parks and Recollections“, And coincidentally he did it when he was on the film set of GOTG 3, from what we could see Star-lord with her hairstyle for this third installment.

A special message from @prattprattpratt and his sick-ass mutton chops. Listen to him dissect his #ParksandRec character, Andy Dwyer, on this week’s episode of “Parks and Recollection” with @RobLowe and @AlanYang: https://t.co/0ps1aJFd26 pic.twitter.com/wFH7PsxQrD





– Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 19, 2021

Since the production of this feature film just started, we will still have to wait a while for the first official trailer, however, at least we already know what the hero will look like in GOTG 3.

Remember that Will poulter has been confirmed to play Adam warlock and here you can learn more details about it.

Editor’s note: Considering how it ended Avengers: Endgame, it will be interesting to know the role that Thor in this next adventure with the Guardians. We must also wait for Thor: Love and Thunder, Could it be that both tapes are much more connected than we think?

Via: ComicBook