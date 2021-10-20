cast, release date, trailers, images, latest news about the Solid Snake that Oscar Isaac will bring to theaters

The successful video game saga of Metal gear It has exuded cinematic influences from its first installment. Hideo kojima dared to imagine an action adventure and tactical espionage using the playable tools from the mythical MSX 2 dressed with very shameless influences from Hollywood blockbusters and their great action heroes.

Something that was evident just by looking at the cover of that 1987 game (inspired by a promotional image of Terminator) and was becoming more and more accentuated with each new installment. With that background and the commercial success of the saga, it was a matter of time before Solid Snake, who owes his name to 1997’s Snake Plissken: Rescue in New York, had his own movie.

The film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid rests on four great pillars: the original work and vision of Hideo kojima is one of them, of course, but also the deployment of a Sony Pictures that has always bet very strongly on bringing videogames to the big screen together with a Avi Arad and Peter kang as producers.

That said, the true weight and responsibility of the project rests with the two key people: in the director’s chair we find the third: Jordan Vogt-Roberts (director of Kong: Skull Island) and in the main role the one that is perhaps the most important of all: Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens and more recently Dune) will be Solid Snake himself. Which makes us wonder, when can we see it on the billboard?

Theatrical release date





The movie of Metal Gear Solid will be released from 2022. In fact, taking into account that it is in a pre-production phase (according to IMDB), it is most likely that if we add the casting phase, the recording itself, the post-production and the inclusion of effects, we will end up seeing it in the cinemas between 2023 and 2024.

The other big clue to keep in mind is the schedule of Oscar Isaac, the star of the movie and the one chosen to be. Solid Snake. In addition to Metal Gear Solid He is awarded three other projects to premiere: the Moon Knight series that has already been shot and will be released in 2022; Francis and the Godfather -which is also in pre-production- and is also associated with the Megalopolis project.

In any case, the start of filming should begin once pre-production and casting are tied, with which it will be from 2022 when we can specify more and better the key dates and, hopefully, see a trailer.

The argument





In the not so distant future, a highly trained terrorist group puts the world in check. The United States government has been informed that this paramilitary organization has a Metal gear, a bipedal tank model capable of launching nuclear weapons and enough destructive power to subdue entire nations.

The response of America and the free world: infiltrate a single individual into the terrorist base and have him disrupt the terrorists’ plans. Of course, the chosen one is nothing less than Solid Snake, an elite soldier with a constitution and training that practically balances his possibilities with those of an entire army.

Although a synopsis of the film has not been offered, that Oscar Isaac is Solid Snake makes us expect three possible contexts: the two classic installments of Metal gear, Metal Gear Solid and, less likely, the events of Metal Gear Solid 2.

From here it is time to start from a fairly solid premise: on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the saga, the director Jordan Vogt-Roberts himself shared different illustrations and conceptual art related to the saga, measuring his words a lot and anticipating that it had worked in the characters of Cyborg ninja and Sniper wolf.





Aspects that directly point to what happened in Shadow Moses (That is, the plot of Metal Gear Solid 1998). That said, the fact that the project is in pre-production and no more has been revealed about the casting implies that there is nothing fixed, although the influence of the game originally released on PlayStation will be very present in the film.

Cast: confirmed actors, actresses and crew





To date, only a single actor has been officially announced: Oscar Isaac will be Solid Snake. However, it doesn’t hurt to remember that Hideo Kojima intended for Hugh jackman He played Snake, although in his day it was decided to bet on an actor with a lesser career on the big screen. Something that, curiously, contrasts with the meteoric rise of Isaac in recent years.

Oscar Isaac will be Solid Snake





Oscar Isaac’s rise to fame came with his portrayal of Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens And since then he has not stopped demonstrating his versatility as an actor, working in productions such as Triple Frontier, Dune, voicing Gomez in The Addams Family and playing two great Marvel characters: Apocalypse himself in X-Men: Apocalypse and Moon knight in the homonymous series.

About his character, Solid snake, suffice to say that was born to be the perfect soldier. His experience in delicate missions and his innate ability for combat and infiltration have made him a legend that is both feared and respected internationally. As for his personality, Snake hardly wastes words and tends to have a hostile predisposition, but he makes up for it with precise acts finished off with the most accurate phrase at the key moment.

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts





After a consecrated career dedicated to comedy in series like You are the worst, Mash Up or Funny or Die Presents …, the filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts was definitively consecrated with Kong: Skull Island and managed to meet all expectations through a groundbreaking audiovisual proposal and great versatility when it comes to moving with large budgets.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts declares himself a legitimate fan of the saga Metal gear and he has shown it in his work and almost daily on his social networks. Technically, the movie of Metal Gear Solid It would be Vogt-Roberts’ second foray into video games, having previously participated in the live-action trailer New Legends Will Rise from Destiny 2.

The script: Jay Basu, Derek Connolly and Hideo Kojima





Although Jay Basu’s career is more modest (it should be noted that he is the original author of Monsters: The Dark Continent and developed the adaptation of Millennium: What does not kill you makes you stronger) the figure to stand out when depositing confidence in the script is that of Derek Connolly.

To date, Connolly has adapted another successful video game, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, to the big screen, but his most celebrated work as a screenwriter is the Jurassic World trilogy, including the unreleased third installment. In addition, he has collaborated with Vogt-Roberts on Kong: Skull Island as well as with Isaac in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

For its part, Hideo kojima He will remain in the credit as the writer of the original work and most likely serve as an advisor or executive producer. After all, he is the creator of the universe Metal gear and it has a lot to contribute to its adaptation.

On the filming of Metal Gear Solid





The truth is that The movie of Metal Gear Solid It is by far the most time consuming adaptation to become a reality. Kojima has been groping for decades with the possibility and even made it official that negotiations were underway for Snake to make the leap to the big screen during E3 2006.









A year later it would be confirmed that Sony Pictures was joining the project and even that Sony Pictures himself David Hayter, Solid Snake’s voice actor contacted Konami to contribute his own script, which was rejected. Since then, several actors have expressed their interest in participating in the project, including actor Christian Bale or director Paul WS Anderson.

For its part, the production of the film by Metal gear It has been stagnant for more than 15 years due to different factors, from agreed budgets to licensing, ownership and trading rights for derivative products. Something that is reflected in an interview for the Collider medium in 2010.

Video game companies are very protective of their property and there are certain things that a studio requires to market and distribute a movie effectively in a global market and sometimes getting those two things together is really difficult … It’s just being impossible get the agendas to match.

In terms of budget, Sony Pictures’ original idea was to produce a feature film that would cost between $ 40 million and $ 80 million. A figure that both Konami itself and Kojima Productions estimated below what was necessary for the film they wanted to make to correspond with the ambition of video games.





From that point on, production paused for a while and several elements coincided: producer Avi Arad joined the film in 2012 and in 2014 it was confirmed that Jordan Vogt-Roberts will sit in the director’s chair. Six years after Vogt-Roberts was signed, it will be made official that Oscar Isaac will take on the role of Solid Snake.

As Vogt-Roberts, the director of the film, has expressed on more than one occasion, the reason that the project is taking so long to shape is due to the difficulty of offering an appropriate tone that is faithful to video games. In any case, since the film was announced the saga itself Metal gear it has evolved dramatically.

Trailers and promotional images





Although, trailers and promotional images or the filming or an official logo of the film have not yet been offered. Metal Gear Solid, the truth is that Jordan Vogt-Roberts has shared lots of concept art through their social media.

It should be noted that this art does not correspond to what we will see on the screen, but to the aesthetics and scenes that seek to inspire both the libretto and specific scenes. Most of them correspond to the game Metal Gear Solid, although it is also possible to see characters and situations from other titles in the saga.

























































In any case, as material, images, dates and trailers related to Metal Gear Solid, the film we will update our text.