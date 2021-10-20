Cast of F&F supported Dwayne Johnson in his fight with Diesel!

Dwayne Johnson spoke again about the fight he had with Vin Diesel on the set of Fast and Furious and ensures that the team supported him

The character of Dwayne Johnson, Luke Hobbs, was introduced in the franchise of Fast and furious in the fifth film but in the eighth installment, it was when the rivalry with Vin Diesel was made public. It all started in 2016 when “The Rock » He posted on Instagram that he was angry at his co-star’s on-set behavior.

Diesel He spoke about the dispute a few months ago and said he gave Johnson “hard love” to help you achieve that performance. Responding to these statements, “The Rock” He mentioned that he went into each project giving his all and that when he read the comments, he laughed a lot. “We all laugh » added.

Did they support it?

Johnson returned to touch the subject in Vanity fair and revealed that he agreed to appear in the eighth part of the film, as long as he did not share any scene with Diesel. «I wanted to give up the drama», Johnson said. “I thought that was the best thing to do. For all”. And while it doesn’t seem like this fight will settle anytime soon, the actor will appear in a sequel to Fast and furious about Hobbs and Shaw.









On the other hand, he also commented that the film crew found several ways to thank him for criticizing Diesel’s behavior. “It caused a firestorm. Yet strangely… (it was) as if all the crew members found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. However, the protagonists of the franchise have never expressed themselves publicly about the fight on set and Johnson he did not make it very clear how they thanked him.

The actor ended the topic by explaining that he and Diesel are “Philosophically two different people” and they did not share the same ideas about how to behave in the filming. “It is the philosophy of going to work every day. Looking at everyone as equal partners. And looking at the studio as equal partners. And look at the crew, regardless of where they are, whether on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners, with respect and humility. “

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?