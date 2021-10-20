Boxing: The American Hero: Marine, Family Tragedy, World Champion and Actor with Spielberg

Jamel herring the young but already consecrated is measured Shakur stevenson, at dawn from Saturday to Sunday (Fight Sports Max) in Atlanta, with the Super featherweight title (WBO) of the first in play. It is a duel between a seasoned veteran all kinds of battles both inside and outside the ring and a rising star like the talented Stevenson.

Herring’s life has not been easy, but the New Yorker today reaps the fruits of what he has been planting and is certainly a well-loved athlete in his country. Herring approached boxing as a teenager, when He was expelled from the high school basketball team due to poor grades. I also practiced athletics. Interestingly, since he put on the gloves it was the case that his grades improved. Just before he turned 18 he enlisted in the Marines, that is, the United States Marine Corps. His best friend convinced him, warned him that if he continued in his neighborhood he could end up selling drugs.

In 2005 Herring was already in Fallujah (Iraq): “I grew up really fast when I joined, it was a hit of reality. He was a bit arrogant, a tough guy in my mind after my great amateur boxing career and there we were all treated the same. I began to appreciate the moments because tomorrow was not guaranteed “, the pgil narrated in The Guardian. Its function was to field electrician and he had to repair any machinery and equipment, many times while listening to the whistle of bullets passing by his side.

Today Jamel is known as ‘Semper Fi’ (Always Faithful, the motto of the Marines), but before reaching this point, Herring returned to Iraq. His second destination was Al Taqaddum, although I already came as gunner. “On my second deployment I was in a Humvee (vehicle) and you always had to go wide-eyed for sniper fire. That was my biggest fear. Every time we stopped, I felt like I was an easy target because I was on top of that Humvee, “he told ESPN. This fear was even more justified, since the boxer saw how a fellow black man was shot by a sniper one night, after going out to smoke a cigar.

Return from war

Today Herring speaks openly about how difficult it is to return home from a conflict zone. “I have served with men and women who suffered from depression, like me in the past, and are no longer here. There are those who could not take it anymore and lost their lives, gave up, period.. I always look back and think I could have gotten caught up in all of that, but I chose to keep fighting and pushing. That is why even now I am not too stubborn or conceited. I am very grateful”.









Her daughter dies

Yet Jamel had to push and fight a lot more than most. In 2007 he returned definitively from Iraq and she saw her daughter Ariyanah being born (she had missed the delivery of her son Stephen). In 2009, overcome several traumas derived from the war, his daughter passed away due to sudden infant death syndrome.

Now honors her by wearing her name on her pants during each match. “When my daughter died so tragically, my Marines were there with me. In life the time may come to give up but, in my case, I look at his name on my pants and I improve, not only in the ring but also outside. I ask myself all the time: ‘What would she think of me?’ I constantly have a guilty conscience and I want to make her proud of me, “he told The Guardian.

‘Semper Fi’, who today is 35 years old, remained linked to the army, without giving up boxing. After preparing thoroughly, he qualified for represent the United States at the London 2012 Games, and it was after this championship that he decided it was time to give up his martial life to make the leap to professional with 27 years.

Two autistic daughters

In 2019 Herring was proclaimed world champion, although his main daily fight is at home and not on a ring or in the gym. “I have two autistic daughters and their personalities are completely different. So my wife and I are growing up with them.. They are the reason I keep fighting. I want to make sure they get all the treatment and help they can get to live a fair and honest life, “said the pgil.

its eldest daughter is 8 years old and, according to Jamel, “the youngest was born between two and three months before her timeSo he basically had to fight for his life in the hospital for three or four months. For the moment, its development process is slower. He’s at school and he’s learning to speak, and he’s doing a great job. As a parent, it takes a lot of patience. I am happy to see their development and growth, and I know they are on the right track. “Of course, her daughters have the best example of life at home.

Appear in the West Side Story remake

The world champion, we will soon be able to see him also on the big screen. Appear in the new version of West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg. “I saw a casting for a boxer for the movie, so I thought, ‘Why not? It could be a good experience and something a little different.” When Hollywood gets tired of remaking, Herring is a hit script.