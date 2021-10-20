Billie Eilish recreates her Marilyn Monroe hairstyle

This 2021 has been the year of the great change of Billie Eilish. Last March the singer said goodbye to her iconic fluorine hair to surprise with a new blonde tone that has changed over time. A new look that had a before and after at the Met gala, where the young woman debuted with a total twist on her ‘effortless’ style.

The interpreter of ‘Bad guy’ left speechless on the most famous steps of the fashion industry with a style that was a mixture of the style of the ‘Holiday Barbies’, the party editions of the doll that the singer “adored” as a child, and of the most outstanding actresses of the golden age of Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly.

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Eilish appeared at the gala in a striking Oscar de la Renta design full of tulle and chiffon in nude tones, with a tight corset that left her shoulders in the air and a skirt of almost five meters of train. A look reminiscent of the dress Marilyn Monroe wore in the movie ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’.









Billie Eilish with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look at the Met Gala Evan Agostini / AP

“I always wanted to do this, but I was feeling very scared. I was not comfortable in my own skin. I am happy that I finally did. I think it was about time ”, said the artist. At the gala, the young woman’s hairstyle also caught all eyes, which surprised with a ‘bob’ cut with waves, in a platinum blonde tone, which inevitably recalled Monroe’s characteristic look.

Billie Eilish has undergone a big change in style this 2021

A month after her radical change, Billie has once again revolutionized the networks with the recreation of her Marilyn hairstyle but with an eighties twist. The artist has published a selfie in which she appears with her short hair paraded, with the ends pointing out, reminiscent of the look that the actress wore in her early days in the film industry.





But this hairstyle could also be inspired by the one worn by Princess Diana of Wales in the 1980s. Her shorter layered hair and long bangs marked the first looks of the mother of Princes William and Henry before cutting her hair. Billie chooses to wear this hairstyle with a fringed curtain fringe, which brings movement.

