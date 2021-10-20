Bershka and the clone of Kendall Jenner’s faux leather pants

Five leather effect skirts from Stradivarius, Zara, Mango … ideal to wear with high boots

This fall bundle up in style with the trendiest multicolored chunky knit cardigans

It is no surprise if we tell you that the skin effect is the most powerful trend of the season. It is not the first time that this fabric stars in most of the ‘looks’ of the ‘insiders’ of fashion, but it is the year in which we are seeing more variety. We’re not just talking about iconic faux leather skirts, dresses or blazers, but also the pants, which have made it very difficult for us to choose.

We have seen them of all types, from the most classic leggings to the ‘wide leg’, and also the star color this time is chocolate brown. However, the cut that is hitting it is the ‘flare’, also among the top ‘celebs’, such as Kendall jenner, who has already chosen him as his big favorite, judging by his latest post on Instagram. The good news? Bershka has a clone so you can copy it.









This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The model has confessed on several occasions that fall is her favorite season of the year and this gallery that she has published proves it. A few days ago he gave us a clue about his Halloween costume (remember that he usually celebrates his birthday on this date), today he has shown us all the preparations for the big day.

She didn’t need more than a pair of sneakers to combine her faux leather pants for a casual look. Above you can bet on a blazer, for example, even on a knitted cardigan to take away the strength of the outfit. Although if what you are looking for is a ‘look’ to go out at night, nothing like high-heeled boots and a nice top to petarlo.

Yes, friend, you can get them at Bershka for € 22.99. What are you waiting for?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io