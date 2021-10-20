Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis put a mansion up for sale for 10.5 million

By Sonia Gupta
Inspired by the style of the Hamptons, on the US East Coast, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are looking for a buyer for their mansion on the other side of Fraklin Canyon Park, in Hidden Valley, Los Angeles County, for which they ask for 10.5 million euros, two more than what they paid for it in 2014, a few months after committing themselves. The couple owns a spectacular sustainable complex very close to it that they have called KuKu Farms and another house on the beach, on the Carpinteria coast.

The lobby.

Simon Berlyn

Livingroom.

Simon Berlyn

Offie for breakfast.

Simon Berlyn

Built in 1999, the house covers 680 m2 built on a 2,000 m2 estate, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a toilet spread over two floors with quality details such as handmade moldings, French doors and several fireplaces. On the upper level there is a kitchen and a mahogany office while on the ground floor we find a wine cellar, sauna and gym. Outside, swimming pool and a large garden.




The office.

Simon Berlyn

The living room.

Simon Berlyn

Main bedroom.

Simon Berlyn

Kutcher was married to Demi Moore for six years, from 2005 to 2011. The following year he was reunited with Mila Kunis, his co-star on the series That ’70s Show, and two years later his first daughter, Wyatt, was born. In 2015 they announced that they had secretly married and the following year, in November 2016, Dimitri was born.

One of the full bathrooms.

Simon Berlyn

The garden.

Simon Berlyn

