Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa sustained injuries and wounds during filming

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he suffered injuries during several accidents on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the second part of the hit DC Comics movie. The 42-year-old actor is in charge of playing Arthur Curr (Aquaman) both in the productions starring the character and in crossovers from the DC Cinematic Universe. His involvement in action scenes is something that comes from far (Game of Thrones, Conan the Barbarian …), which can lead to problems during rehearsals or filming itself.

“I’m getting dusty”

In statements to ComicBook, Momoa confirms that she had multiple injuries during the filming sessions for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Although details on how those bruises were produced have not transpired, the American actor mentions that he had a hernia, broken ribs, and eye injuries. In fact, he calls himself an “aging superhero”, laughing.









“I am getting old. I hurt my eyes. Something got into me that cut me a bit, and then I have to have surgery, I have a hernia, my ribs came out. I’m getting dusty, ”he argues. “I love my job and I get too excited.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to premiere in December 2022

Above all, Momoa is satisfied with the work done and believes that “it is going to be a great movie, you are going to love it”.

After starting the filming of the film last June in the United Kingdom, the film directed by Don Burgess is still in production for a premiere that will seek to replicate the success of the first part, one of the most successful film productions from DC Comics.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, will feature both Jason Momoa and the rest of the main cast of the first part. To highlight, figures such as Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom The December 16, 2022.

