Actor Chris Hemsworth responds to Australian city’s viral tourism campaign

(CNN) – For the past five years, the city of Gaura in Australia has experienced drought, government and a Blake Mouse.

Bringing tourists back to this sunny area of ​​New South Wales, Gaura’s tourism manager, Glenn Daley, knew it was going to be huge. Or there may be someOne The biggest

That’s when he got the idea to reach out to actor Chris Hemsworth, who is Australia’s national celebrity tourism ambassador, and he shares snapshots of his frequent trips to Oz on Instagram.

The result is #GetChristoCowra, an ad campaign sponsored by the local Tourism Board and fully embraced by Kaura residents. In the ad video, the locals of Gaura (some royal citizens, some actors) dress up in Thor suits, protect the signs, and plan to create a four-story tall statue of the Australian movie star.

Drawings for the imaginary statue of Chris Hemsworth. Gaura Tourism Corporation

Daly, who grew up on his family’s farm in Gaura, returned a few years ago and admits that the campaign was intended to provoke the tongue. But the number of locals involved moved him.

“I don’t realize how much stimulus the city needs,” he says. “Everyone climbs.”

Although the campaign ad was filmed in June, Daly and his team were unable to post it until the local locks were finished and the tour resumed.

“We hate ourselves for keeping it,” he admits.

Keeping it a secret has paid off. The campaign video was released to Australian media last week and immediately began to gain traction online and on television.

“Great love to everyone at Gaura for this wonderful campaign, it warmed my heart and made me laugh!” He wrote. “I’m going to make a movie abroad soon, but I’ll be hot when I get back next year !!”









The people at Gowra Bubble wear Hemsworth masks. Gaura Tourism Corporation

Hemsworth was born in Melbourne and moved with his family from Los Angeles to Australia a few years ago. He signed the ad titled “Crocodile Dundee” as Australia’s Tourism Ambassador in 2018. It was introduced during the Super Bowl.

“I missed Australia. I lost people. I lost the beach, ”he told CNN at the time.

The “Get Chris to Goura” website also has a joke that refers to one of Australia’s best tourism campaigns.

Quote from the title of the page “Where the hell is it?” The title of the 2006 Australia Tourism campaign was “So where the heck are you?”

Although the campaign is banned in the UK (“bloody” is not a word to say in a joint venture), the business is popular all over the world.

That motto was the brainchild of Scott Morrison, then Managing Director of Tourism Australia. He is now the prime minister of the country.

Daley wonders how far the tourism campaign will go in 2022, whether or not Hemsworth reaches Gaura.

“It puts Gaura on the international map, which is unique to a small town.”

Travelers traveling two hours by car from Cowboy and four hours by train from Sydney to Gowra can enjoy the Japanese-style art gallery and gardens with contemporary and domestic work. Each spring.