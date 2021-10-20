115 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, Movistar +, Filmin, Apple TV + and Starzplay

New Wednesday, something gray where I live, so it is a more than appropriate climate for as soon as I finish work to start watching things in streaming. So, like every week, we are going to review the next releases.

‘The Bite’

The King couple return to the fray with a new small series of fantastic cut in which two confined neighbors who witness how a new variant of the virus emerges that turns their infected into zombies. Audra mcdonald and Taylor schilling lead production.

Premiere on Saturday at Movistar +

‘Maw in the night’

A nighttime odyssey starring a taxi driver who takes two young girls from party to party in Los Angeles. However, you will soon discover that

Premiere Wednesday on Netflix | Review

‘Infinite’

Antoine Fuqua’s new film stars Mark Wahlberg as a man who discovers that his strange nightmares are nothing more than flashes of his past lives.

Premiere Friday on Amazon Prime Video

‘Insiders’

Najwa Nimri presents the promising first reality of Netflix Spain, which proposes a small experiment in which its contestants do not know that they are already on board but are in the final phase of the casting.

Premiere Thursday on Netflix

‘Invasion’

From the hand of David Weil comes this global account of an alien invasion through the eyes of a group of people from all over the world and of all kinds.

Premiere Friday on Apple TV +

‘A French case’

Series that follows the investigation into Grégory Villemin, one of the most mediatic, enigmatic and unsolved cases in France and that forever changed the media’s approach to the treatment of crimes.









Premiere Sunday on Starzplay

Netflix

‘The King’s Affection’ (Friday)

‘Animaladas’ (Friday)

‘The killer in the raincoat’ (Friday)

‘Street of humanity 8’ (Wednesday)

‘Song of love’ (Friday)

‘Dynasty’ T4 (Friday)

‘Where did they find you?’ (Wednesday)

‘Spontaneous’ (Friday)

‘This boy is a junk’ (Friday)

‘Maw of the night’ (Wednesday)

‘Flip a Coin: One Ok Rock Documentary’ (Thursday)

‘Güeros’ (Friday)

‘Image’ (Friday)

‘Insiders’ (Thursday)

‘Buddy Games’ (Friday)

‘Together again’ (Friday)

‘Komi-san can’t communicate’ (Thursday)

‘Locke & Key’ S2 (Friday)

‘Beyond sadness. The series’ (Friday)

‘Maya and the Three’ (Friday)

‘The Office’ (Saturday)

‘Panihida’ (Friday)

‘Sex, Love & Goop’ (Thursday)

‘Wild Land’ (Friday)

‘Tut Tut: Cory Bólidos’ T6 (Friday)

‘Topsecrets’ (Friday)

‘Life is an Anomaly, with Julien Bam’ (Thursday)

Movistar +

‘The Blacklist’ S9 (Friday)

‘The Bite’ (Saturday)

‘Martin Luther King and the FBI’ (Thursday)

‘Buena Vista Social Club’ (Sunday)

‘Bloodthirsty’ (Wednesday)

‘Monster Hunter’ (Friday)

‘Come play’ (Sunday)

Disney +

Filmin

‘4 guys and “This”‘ (Friday)

’26’ (Thursday)

‘A Day-off of Kasumi Arimura’ (Saturday)

‘(A) Normal’ (Thursday)

‘Maya the Bee: The Golden Orb’ (Wednesday)

‘Abyssal Waters’ (Wednesday)

‘Les altres coses que ens separan’ (Thursday)

‘Asbestos’ (Thursday)

‘Armugán’ (Thursday)

‘Ascent’ (Thursday)

‘Under fire’ (Thursday)

‘Beneath the Surface’ (Friday)

‘Bird Island’ (Thursday)

‘The Fall of the Swift’ (Thursday)

‘The Jazz singer’ (Friday)

‘Chaval’ (Thursday)

‘Heaven of the centaur’ (Saturday)

‘The bedspread and the mother’ (Thursday)

‘Flash Bravío’ (Friday)

‘Behind’ (Thursday)

‘The days that (never) were’ (Thursday)

‘Two Shots’ (Thursday)

‘Healthy envy’ (Thursday)

‘Europe’ (Thursday)

‘The faculties’ (Friday)

‘Ghosts of the route’ (Friday)

‘The end of the world party’ (Thursday)

‘Fuga’ (Thursday)

‘The silent generation’ (Wednesday)

‘Gilda, I don’t regret this love’ (Friday)

‘La Gomera’ (Saturday)

‘Homeless home’ (Thursday)

‘I am Richard Pryor’ (Thursday)

‘Independence’ (Friday)

‘Ineffable’ (Thursday)

‘Lords of Water’ (Thursday)

‘Luminaris’ (Friday)

‘The sea combed the shore’ (Wednesday)

‘Masí, me shot’ (Friday)

‘The month of the friend’ (Friday)

‘No voice’ (Thursday)

‘We’ (Thursday)

‘Office Uprising’ (Wednesday)

‘Operation Shrimp’ (Sunday)

‘The People vs. Agent Orange ‘(Thursday)

‘Dust we are’ (Thursday)

‘Playa chica’ (Thursday)

‘The Swedish Cousin’ (Friday)

‘The gates of paradise’ (Thursday)

‘Recognize’ (Thursday)

‘The record’ (Friday)

‘Rift Finfinnee’ (Thursday)

‘The blondes’ (Friday)

‘Jump into the void’ (Friday)

‘Shendy Wu, a diary’ (Friday)

‘Shooting Joe Exotic’ (Friday)

‘The Story of Plastic’ (Thursday)

‘Totem Wolf’ (Thursday)

‘Uhina’ (Wednesday)

‘The Last Big Scam’ (Friday)

‘Versions’ (Thursday)

‘Viola’ (Friday)

Others

‘A French Case’ (Sunday on Starzplay)

‘Infinite’ (Friday on Amazon Prime Video)

‘Invasion’ (Friday on Apple TV +)

Espinof recommends …

Spontaneous

Teenagers exploding for no reason in an unclassifiable crossover between ‘Scanners’ and John Hughes’ cinema as a metaphor for Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome after shootings in high schools in the United States. A coming of age , witty, wild and very gore, but also devastating and melancholic, dealing with a relatively new reality that is marking a generation. Katherine Langford is brilliant.