Xenomorph skin from the ‘Alien’ saga would be added

According to some network user leaks, the new skin preparing ‘Fortnite‘would be the legendary Xenomorph of the ‘Alien’ franchise started by Ridley Scott in 1979 .

According to some of the photos of decrypted files from ‘Fortnite‘that have been uploaded to social networks, would indicate that the new skin to join the Battle Royale of Epic Games would be nothing more and nothing less than his Xenomorph from Alien.

Supposedly, the files decrypted during the early morning of this Wednesday, February 24, the new skin of the Xenomorph of Alien would arrive for the Season 5 of the Battle Pass of ‘Fortnite: Chapter 2’ .

Why do users of ‘Fortnite’ assure that there is an Alien skin?

In the decrypted leaked files, an audio and a portal image appears whose codename is Kepler that refers to the video game of ‘Alien: Isolation ‘and it is even very similar to what has been seen in the cinematic installments of the saga of’Alien‘; while, the audio seems to be the roars of the Xenomorph.









It should be noted that the Season 5 from ‘Fortnite’ has hunting as its main theme and Agent Jones -as it appeared in the trailer-, travels to different realities in search of the best hunters in the galaxy.

Each character you recruit appears in a portal within the island of ‘Fortnite’, as happened with Din Djarin from ‘The Mandalorian’, Predator, Daryl Dixon and Michonne from ‘The Walking Dead’.