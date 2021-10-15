Who was Brian Goldner, the Monopoli billionaire who died aged 58?

If there is a world famous board game, it is, without a doubt, Monopoly. Behind the exciting game of real estate speculation was the CEO of Hasbro, Brian Goldner, who passed away this past October 12 because of a prostate cancer that had dragged on for years.

Goldner was the toy mogul, and he stayed at the helm of the company until just two days before his death. Maker of Monopoly, Goldner also had the honor of being the main producer of one of the most successful children’s series of recent times among the smallest public: ‘Peppa Pig’.

As if that were not enough, his company also made other famous games such as Trivial, Cluedo or the famous Play-Doh clay.

Success and tragedy

Brian Goldner was one of America’s most admired billionaires. It achieved the most absolute success on a professional level, counting on many of its products as sales leaders in many countries, in addition to marketing Successful TV series like PJ Mask.









The enormous expansion of the company was thanks to the arrival of Brian Goldner as CEO. When it came to Hasbro, it completely changed it, sternalizing production and began to get into the movie business.

He collaborated closely with Steven Spielberg on the launch of ‘Transformers’ on the big screen, serving as an executive producer on the franchise.

In addition, he began to take out merchandising of all kinds related to the film, and of course, toys that have been revalued over the years.

A short time later, the coup de grace for the company came when it took over the production company Entertainment One, which owns the rights to ‘Peppa Pig’. This move cost him 4,000 million dollars, but he acquired the full rights to the series that explodes all over the world and that has all the toy merchandising without depending on third parties.

A million-dollar move that made Hasbro the richest and most famous toy maker and entertainment company in the world, ahead of others like Matel or Toys’R’Us that went bankrupt years ago.

But, in 2014, doctors diagnosed him with prostate cancer that he had to treat. After this hard blow for him and his entire family, the tragedy struck Goldner when his son Brandon was found dead in 2015 due to drug use.

On October 10, Brian Goldner left the company, just two days before his death.