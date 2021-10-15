Who is the best Sherlock Holmes?

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema and the TV. The detective adapted from the literary works of Arthur Conan Doyle it was played by countless numbers of actors over the years. On Spoiler We decided to reduce the vote among the most prominent. Meet our selection of the 7 best performers of all time!









7. Benedict Cumberbatch

He played the character from 2010 to 2017 in the original series of the BBC, Sherlock. For his wonderful performance, he was nominated for a Golden globe for Best Actor in 2013. In addition, he won a Emmy in 2014. Each episode of the series tells a different case but they all have some relationship to each other.

6. Henry Lloyd-Hughes

This year, he released Netflix premiered the series called The Irregulars which, for the moment, has only one season. The drama is set in Victorian-era England, where a group of “irregular” people investigate supernatural crimes for Dr. Watson and his partner Sherlock Holmes. In this opportunity, the detective is played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

5. Ian McKellen

The actor nominated twice for the Oscar awards brought the iconic detective to life in the film Mr. Holmes in 2015. Unlike the character’s other classic stories, Ian McKellen played a retired and demented Sherlock who returns for one last job.

4. Robert Downey Jr.

The famous actor known for his role as Hombre de Hierro in the movies of Marvel He also put himself in the detective’s shoes and did it twice. Robert Downey Jr. starred alongside Jude Law and Rachel McAdams in two films called Sherlock Holmes. In 2010, he won the Golden globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Movie.

Although the film is a crime and mystery thriller, Robert gives a more humorous personalization to the character, very different from what is seen in other actors. He even plays a Tony Stark-like role as a really smart, arrogant and seductive man.

3. Henry Cavill

One of the most recent Sherlocks, he was played by the protagonist of Superman and The witcher. This time, he put himself in the shoes of the detective in the Netflix spin-off, Enola Holmes. Although he plays a supporting role since the film focuses on the life of his younger sister, played by Millie Bobby Brown, Henry showed that he has a lot to give in this character, since towards the end of the film we can see that his story still It has not finished.

2. Jeremy Brett

We go from the newest to one of the oldest. The late actor Jeremy Brett was one of those who put Sherlock Holmes at the top of the television industry. He played the intrepid detective by 10 years, from 1984 to 1994. Jeremy Brett starred in not one, not two, but four series: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1984-1985), The Return of Sherlock Holmes (1986-1988), The Sherlock Holmes Casebook (1991-1993) and The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes (1994). He also starred in 5 TV movies as the same character.

1. Jonny Lee Miller

One of the least recognized, but no less talented. Jonny Lee Miller gave us a wonderful Sherlock Holmes in the series Elementary from 2012 to 2019. It was a very different version from the others since this series is not a period production, as we are used to. Here we can see a more modern Sherlock solving cases in New York City and not in England. In addition, the series stood out because Watson is a woman of oriental origin.

As it was demonstrated, there are many ways to interpret this magnificent character, and surely in the coming years, we will see many more versions. For you, who is the best Sherlock Holmes?