Where are the Triple S sneakers in Fortnite’s Strange Times featured center?

One of the challenges/missions from Balenciaga of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to pick up Triple S sneakers in the new creative center Strange Times. East challenge/mission is named “Get Triple S shoes at the featured center Strange Times“. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where are the Triple S shoes:

What this mission asks us to do is the following: In the new Creative Mode center called Strange Times, we must obtain a total of 40 Balenciaga Triple S sneakers that are all over the stage.

The first step is to start Fortnite Creative Mode, without more. We will find it in the new game mode selector menu.









We can access the new creative center from Creative Mode

It will automatically take us to the new creative center, called Strange Times. At the Strange Times creative center there are tons of Triple S shoes all over the stage (more than 40). We just wander around it picking up every Triple S shoe we see. In the Balenciaga store in the creative lobby we will find quite a few.

We pick up Triple S sneakers from Balenciaga

The reward for completing this quest is the Knight Aspect graffiti. We can equip it in our locker whenever we want, and it will be ours forever.

Keep in mind that when locating the Triple S shoes, they emit both a characteristic shine and sound. This will make it easier for us to find them.. Still, it doesn’t take too long to stumble across the sneakers in the new Creative mode lobby, especially inside the Balenciaga store. With being around and going to the last nook of this scenario (and taking into account, of course, which points we have visited and which ones not), we will complete this mission without too many complications.