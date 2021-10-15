“Whatever you say, daddy!”: Megan Fox credited Machine Gun Kelly for a seductive look

USA-. Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly became one of the couples of the moment after attending Sunday night the MTV VMAs. The actress accompanied her boyfriend to support him, since he was presented for the first time in his career at the event, in addition to having the honor of closing the award ceremony. The couple got all the attention for their looks, especially Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly showed up in a suit Dolce and Gabbana completely bright red, while Fox she wore a midi dress Mugler fully sheer and nude custom custom with glittery embroidery, and an embellished thong underneath. This one accessorized with earrings Lorraine schwartz and heels Jimmy choo. The actress said that it was her partner who suggested that she wear that dress.

During the red carpet of the VMAs, Fox revealed to Entertainment tonight that the mind behind her stunning look was that of her boyfriend. “He was like, ‘You’re going to be naked tonight.’ I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!’ ”He said. The actress added that she is also “very proud” of Machine Gun Kelly. “He is the most talented boy in the world,” he exclaimed.









Instagram: @meganfox

When they consulted Machine Gun Kelly how they decide to combine the looks when they attend events together, the artist said that he and Fox they take turns. “It’s 50/50, tonight she took the lead and I have the pleasure of holding her in my arms all night,” he said. Machine Gun Kelly. “She is beautiful,” added the singer. The actress was praised on social media for her sensual look.

The next day, Fox attended the MET Gala On her own, since her boyfriend was not invited, although he later accompanied her at the afterparty. The actress wore a sensual red dress with cutouts of Dundas, and with a long tail on one of the sides. “Only me here ignoring and challenging all your puritanical and emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be,” he later wrote in Instagram, along with a photo of both looks.