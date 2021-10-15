Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrity"Whatever you say, daddy!": Megan Fox credited Machine Gun Kelly for a...
Celebrity

“Whatever you say, daddy!”: Megan Fox credited Machine Gun Kelly for a seductive look

By Sonia Gupta
0
42




USA-. Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly became one of the couples of the moment after attending Sunday night the MTV VMAs. The actress accompanied her boyfriend to support him, since he was presented for the first time in his career at the event, in addition to having the honor of closing the award ceremony. The couple got all the attention for their looks, especially Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly showed up in a suit Dolce and Gabbana completely bright red, while Fox she wore a midi dress Mugler fully sheer and nude custom custom with glittery embroidery, and an embellished thong underneath. This one accessorized with earrings Lorraine schwartz and heels Jimmy choo. The actress said that it was her partner who suggested that she wear that dress.

During the red carpet of the VMAs, Fox revealed to Entertainment tonight that the mind behind her stunning look was that of her boyfriend. “He was like, ‘You’re going to be naked tonight.’ I was like, ‘Whatever you say, daddy!’ ”He said. The actress added that she is also “very proud” of Machine Gun Kelly. “He is the most talented boy in the world,” he exclaimed.




Instagram: @meganfox

When they consulted Machine Gun Kelly how they decide to combine the looks when they attend events together, the artist said that he and Fox they take turns. “It’s 50/50, tonight she took the lead and I have the pleasure of holding her in my arms all night,” he said. Machine Gun Kelly. “She is beautiful,” added the singer. The actress was praised on social media for her sensual look.

The next day, Fox attended the MET Gala On her own, since her boyfriend was not invited, although he later accompanied her at the afterparty. The actress wore a sensual red dress with cutouts of Dundas, and with a long tail on one of the sides. “Only me here ignoring and challenging all your puritanical and emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be,” he later wrote in Instagram, along with a photo of both looks.


Previous articleIndependent, pet and millennial cinema, this is how this app is
Next articleJLo will marry Ben Affleck in a lavish wedding, do you want to know how much it will cost?
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv