What to watch on TV today? Friday October 15, 2021 | TV

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The fearsome mocker’

Crimson Pirate. USA, 1952 (100 minutes). Director: Robert Siomadk. Performers: Burt Lancaster, Eva Bartok, Nick Cravat.

Director of Outlaws and The embrace of death approaches adventurous cinema with vitality and imagination. With more than 50 years of life, The fearsome mocker is still stimulating thanks to the look of its director and the overwhelming presence of Burt Lancaster, all this although it starts from a completely conventional, if not naive, plot.

17.45 / TCM

‘Without forgiveness’

Unforgiven. USA, 1992 (125 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Performers: Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman, Richard Harris.

In his day, Without forgiveness made the eternal themes of the western (declassification, honor, the weight of a violent past) appear as newly discovered. Mind you, West Eastwood is now stormy and feverish, populated by faded and almost miserable heroes … but alive, like all legendary characters.

18.00 / # 0

‘The hit’

The Sting. USA, 1973 (115 minutes). Director: George Roy Hill. Performers: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Robert Shaw.

George Roy Hill reunited Newman and Redford, four years after the legendary Two men and one destiny, to turn them into two high-ranking swindlers. Among the interesting assets of The hit there is a succulent script that accumulates twists that overturn the story and an aesthetic retro, assumed by American cinema in its great productions of the early seventies. Roy Hill provides an apparently transparent staging that skillfully plays with framing and depth of field.

18.10 / Movistar Classics

‘Perfect heist’

The Killing. USA, 1956 (83 minutes). Director: Stanley Kubrick. Performers: Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray, Marie Windsor, Elisha Cook.

At the age of 28, Stanley Kubrick was facing his third film and dared to review the codes of film noir with a most transgressive look. Perfect heist it arises from a devilish script by Kubrick himself, who adapts a novel by Lionel White; but the libretto is magnified by the work of the gigantic Jim Thompson, concerned with writing dry and devastating dialogues. A runaway plot drags the viewer into the robbery of a racetrack, recounted from the point of view of each of its participants, in an explosion of jumps in time and space. Kubrick deconstructs the narrative to create a turbulent puzzle that becomes a metaphor for the feelings of some unclassified characters whose gazes live bitterness and despair.

20.30 / The 2

‘Film days’ focuses on ‘The good patron’, by Fernando León de Aranoa

Space Movie days reviews all the premieres of the Spanish billboard. Among them, the film stands out The good boss, the new work by Fernando León de Aranoa, which has been selected by the Film Academy to represent Spain at the Oscars. Movies like Zhang Yimou’s historical drama are also hitting theaters. One second, the french film Tokyo Shaking or the swedish movie Pleasure. In its last stretch, the program will remember the legendary Yves Montand, an actor in more than 250 films, on the 100th anniversary of his birth.

21.30 / The Sixth

A portrait of the end of ETA terrorism









10 years have passed since ETA announced the end of its terrorist activity and space the sixth column In a special installment of two programs, he analyzes the story of the end of the band and of some of the government negotiations with its members. This first one includes an interview with Rafael Vera, former Secretary of Security with Felipe González and the man who sat with the terrorists in Algiers, years before being convicted of the GAL case

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Pride and prejudice’

Pride & Prejudice. United Kingdom, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: Joe Wright. Performers: Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike.

A monumental group of actors makes this new adaptation for the screen of the popular Jane Austen text. The newcomer Joe Wright, who two years later would film Expiación, a superb melodrama, puts his camera at the service of the characters, avoids gratuitous preciousness, knows how to find the precise frames and handles the abundant emotions of the story with special sensitivity.

22.00 / The 2

‘History of our cinema’ celebrates Writers’ Day

On the occasion of Writers’ Day, which is celebrated on October 18, History of our cinema offers two films that adapt works by two renowned authors, Malena es un nombre de tango, an adaptation of the original novel by Almudena Grandes, and El indulto, which adapts the story of the same title written by Emilia Pardo Bazán, directed by José Luis Sáenz de Heredia. Ariadna Gil, leading actress of the first film, Azucena Rodríguez, director and screenwriter, Isabel Burdiel, historian and professor at the University of Valencia, and Fernando Méndez Leite, director and film writer will participate in the colloquium.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Fifth night of blind auditions of ‘La Voz’

The La Voz musical contest continues with a new round of its blind auditions, in which the four captains, Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán and Malú, will have to continue forming their teams with new talents who will take the stage, until form their teams that will have a total of 14 talents. Later, those selected will go on to ‘The great battle’, in which each captain must reduce his team by half, leaving only seven members.

0.05 / The 1

‘The visit’

The Visit. USA, 2015 (94 minutes). Director: M. Night Shyamalan. Performers: Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould.

Surrendered to the exploding images of a handheld camera (the one used by one of the protagonists), Shyamalan poses an astonishing terrifying film in which the stay of two brothers at their grandparents’ house will reveal unsuspected nightmares. A masterpiece born of expressive simplicity.

0.10 / Sundance

‘Scoop’

USA, 2006 (96 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen, Hugh Jackman.

After a summit like Match Point, Allen delivered this comedy with a light appearance, but full of edges. Two years later it would reach its lowest point with Vicky Cristina Barcelona. It is precisely for this reason that a film like this, which sports vibrant dialogue and sparkling gags, can go unnoticed; and it is worth remembering that peaks like Agreements and disagreements and Dismounting Harry were, in their day, classified as minors …

