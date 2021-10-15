Vin Diesel remembers his friend Paul Walker with this message

As on every birthday or anniversary of the death of Paul walke r, his inseparable companion Vin Diesel remember with an emotional message how much she misses him.

Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker before the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’.

“So much to tell you … Normally I would say that you were not going to believe how I spent your birthday, but I am sure that you were with me there in spirit.” With this emotional message, Vin Diesel I remember his friend, brother from a thousand battles in Fast & Furious Paul walker, the day he would have turned 48. Remember that Walker passed away in 2013 after suffering a terrible traffic accident.

One more time, and they are already infinite, Vin Diesel wanted to remember his eternal friend and battle partner in Fast & Furious Paul Walker. He also did it before the premiere of the 9th installment of the famous action movie saga. Vin got nostalgic after Paul’s daughter Meadow sent him a photo of both of them from a few years ago. Paul, in charge of giving life to Brian O’Conner in the films, died a few years ago in a tragic traffic accident.









Diesel himself explained in the text how the snapshot makes him feel, where the two are seen smiling with a clearly vintage aesthetic. “Weeks from the launch of the F9 … in pre-production to the finale starting in a few months … @meadowwalker sent me this image and I can’t explain how happy the photo makes him feel. Naturally, one is filled with emotion, purpose and, ultimately, gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. I hope to make her proud … All the love, always.

A tragedy that marked a before and after in the Fast & Furious saga and that Vin Diesel It made him rethink some things. It is clear that he still has it very much in mind. Few know that they were both addicted to the video game World of warcraft and that they played in the recesses of the filming to relax: “I still remember that today …”, he tells this month on the cover of Men’s Health.

