Vin Diesel comes out of criticism after being photographed with several extra pounds

TOAlthough it is usually in the foreground of the media focus for its performance on the big screen of interpretations such as that of Dominic Toretto in ‘Fast & Furious’, the truth is that, unfortunately, this time Vin Diesel It has become a trend for a very different reason. Specifically, because of the physical change that he has experienced this summer.

It should be remembered that Vin Diesel has decided to enjoy his vacation away from his native United States, specifically on the other side of the pond, in the coast of Italy. But what he could not wait was that he was going to be photographed on the boat in which he enjoyed with his friends and family. Much less that the images went viral when it was evident that his usual defined and voluminous figure was not as worked as usual.

In fact, how could it be otherwise, the comments on the networks in which users realized that Vin Diesel had a few extra kilos compared to what is usually his ideal weight would not take long to follow. “New photos of Vin Diesel in Italy. Life is enjoyed eating too”, highlighted some.









However, it would be Vin Diesel himself who would end up manifesting himself aware of the commotion that had been generated. “The response from the journalists with whom I have been speaking for the last two days in New York is incredible. Today one wanted to see ‘Daddy’s body’. I wonder if I should show them the photo … Criticism of the body is always wrong!“he pointed out.

Vin Diesel, with 54 springs behind him, will send one last message. “It’s like dad’s body going viral. I mean, I don’t have to be in front of the camera for a couple of months and i really am dad“, ditch.