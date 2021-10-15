unusual names of celebrities for your children

The creativity of artists and celebrities is not only present on stage and on the big screen, it extends to every aspect of their lives, including their sons. Some celebrities have had the great idea of ​​naming their little offspring with rather unusual puns or names. Most keep a story behind, although some did it because they thought it was beautiful and original. These names of famous children cannot be forgotten so easily. Next, we update you: Camilo and Evaluna

The couple of singers Camilo and Evaluna announced that they are in the sweet waiting. The spouses decided to publicize the news through their video clip “Indigo”, from this Wednesday. Evaluna has shared several photos and videos on the networks of the growth of her belly. The future parents gave a brushstroke of what would be the name of their offspring that will be called Indigo, which means good vibes, energy, peace and love. The Kardashians

But it is also the name of the bright blue hue. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children in common and each of them bears a rather distinctive name that is hard to forget. This celebrity couple named their little treasures for sentimental reasons for both of them. North West, the first-born of the two celebrities, was born on June 15, 2013. The name in Spanish means Northwest and both parents thought it was a fairly original name and when they consulted with Pharell Williams and Ana Wintour (editor of the magazine Vogue in the United States) both agreed that the name was incredible. In December 2015, her second child and the first male of the family came to the world: Saint West. His name is due to all the complications that Kim suffered during pregnancy and it was a true miracle that he was born. After all the health problems that Kanye’s wife had to face, both decided to look for a surrogate to have their third child, on January 15, 2018 the little girl was born Chicago West, name of the city where Kanye was born and raised, for which the singer has a great feeling for this town. In May 2019 the couple incorporated another child into the family whom they decided to call Psalm, which means song in Hebrew, this is due to Kanye’s decision to convert to Christianity, and they both wanted the meaning of their offspring’s name to come out of the Bible or have some connection with religion. The billionaire makeup businesswoman Kylie jenner he registered his first-born with rapper Travis Scott this way: Stormi Webster, which means storm in Spanish.

Khloé Kardashian is not far behind and her daughter, sired with NBA player Tristan Thompson, called her True. Elon musk Named after the famous tycoon and founder of Tesla, Paypal and the space X program, Elon Musk named his first-born as X AE A-12. The billionaire released the news on his official account Twitter.

Musk explained that his son’s name is an acronym and that each letter has a meaning. According to the baby’s mother, “X” corresponds to the mathematical variable that expresses an unknown, “Æ ” it is an “elven” variation of the initials “AI”, which means “love or artificial intelligence”; “A-12” is the name of the model that preceded the SR-71, “our favorite plane”, “A” is for “Archangel” (the name of Grimes’ favorite song), posted the Canadian singer and mother of the baby on your account Twitter.





The couple has not yet clarified how the name of their firstborn is pronounced, but some users of Twitter They have proposed calling him ´´Ash X´´, due to the Anglo-Saxon pronunciation of the letters AE, together. Nicolas Cage The actor Nicolás Cage demonstrated his great love of comics, by putting his second child with actress Alice Kim, Kal-El, Superman’s name in the alternate version of the Superman Earth comics. Cameron Díaz and musician Benji Madden saw their daughter born in January 2020. They were both so excited about the baby that they decided to name her RaddixSince in English the word Rad is used as an adjective to describe incredible and excellent things, the expression comes from the Latin Radical. So they both consider their daughter too good and well done. Cardi B and Offset

The American rapper of Dominican origin decided to name her daughter with a pun on the name of her husband Offse, who is actually called Kiari Kendrell Capheus, which is why their little daughter is called Kulture Kiari Cephus, just like his father and like the last two Offset albums (Culture and Culture II). The rapper became a mother in July 2018, apparently Bercalis Almánzar has a great feeling for the father of her daughter. Liam payne