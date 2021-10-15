Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingTron will be part of the video game and here we give...
Gaming

Tron will be part of the video game and here we give you the details

By Vimal Kumar
0
39




The world of Fornite continues to expand in the gamer world, each time, a large number of brands, series and characters join this Battle Royale, which has millions of followers and players who join every day.

Fornite: Tron will be part of the video game and here we give you the details

And this is why in the last days, cThe rumor began to circulate that the Tron franchise will come to Fornite, this, to expand its impact and market in the taste of gamers who frequent the video game.


Previous articleVin Diesel remembers his friend Paul Walker with this message
Next articleFree Fire MAX vs Fortnite Which is the best battle royale?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv