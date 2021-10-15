Tom Cruise sparks cosmetic surgery rumors after looking unrecognizable

In a rare public appearance, Tom Cruise left fans wondering if it was really the actor, as his appearance made him look so different. Immediately the rumors began of a possible cosmetic intervention that would have inflamed her face.

The 59-year-old artist appeared in San Francisco with his adopted son, Connor, during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Giants. The presence of the young man, 26, was the only confirmation that it was really the actor, since many people thought that he could be someone very similar to the protagonist of the saga of Mission: Impossible.

Cruise was smiling and greeted the cameras during the sporting event, but it was on the social network Twitter that the reactions to the actor’s appearance were immediately unleashed.

Tom Cruise attended the game between the Los Angeles Dodger and the Giants with his son Connor. Photo: Twitter (Jeff Chiu / AP)

“Tom Cruise has gained weight or his face is full of fillers. I vote for the fillers ”, wrote a user of that network. While another commented that it seemed as if someone else had put Tom Cruise’s face on top.

A similar criterion was shared by user Sarah Ann Rhoades, who contradicted those who said that the new appearance was due to the inevitable passage of the years. She wrote: “Tom Cruise didn’t age, he just got a bad cosmetic treatment that puffed up his face.”









During the broadcast, the cameras focused on the actor and his son and even placed his name when he appeared on screen.

I know I shouldn’t comment on a gentleman’s looks, but what happened to Tom Cruise’s face? I thought Scientology held the cure for everything including aging. 🙄⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TujWDLgyB7 – Christa Mariner (@MarinerChrista) October 10, 2021

Other people, however, complained about the thousands of comments that his unique appearance unleashed and defended the interpreter.

“That Tom Cruise has put on some weight on his face, because he’s probably not shooting any movies that force him to be fit and having people make fun of him seems horribly disgusting to me,” wrote James Leary.

Tom Cruise putting some weight on in his face because he’s prob not filming a movie requiring him to be in not-human shape and getting memed all over for it feels awfully yucky to me – james (@imjamesleary) October 10, 2021

During the sporting event, the actor also shared with other personalities who were present at the game, such as his colleague Danny Glover, according to former ESPN reporter Molly Knight. She herself admitted that for a moment she doubted whether it was the movie star or not.

Even the British newspaper The Sun, consulted with a plastic surgeon about it. The professional gave her opinion on whether the famous person had undergone some kind of aesthetic treatment.

“Tom definitely looks swollen and swollen, which could be due to a filling or post-procedure swelling or weight gain. Often times, a surgical procedure like a neck lift, combined with a mid-face lift, could create this type of swelling in these areas, ”Dr. Alice Henshaw told The Sun.

Just a few weeks ago Cruise was filming the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible, which is scheduled to premiere in 2022 after suffering several production delays. An eighth film would be released a year later.