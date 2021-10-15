The threat of Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee

When Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) yells at Colonel Jessup (Jack Nicholson) demanding rigor and truth, there is a detail that we often overlook and that is central in this story written by Aaron Sorkin as a play and later adapted to the cinema by Rob Reiner. Some good men talks about the drive and commitment of inexperienced but brilliant kids. Neither Lieutenant Daniel Kaffe nor Lieutenant Commander JoAnne Galloway (Demi Moore) have reached their thirties. The script several times underlines their limited experience and in their investigations and legal initiatives they often find responses from their elders that, translated into the Spanish proverb, we could synthesize in “when you are a father you will eat eggs.”

It is a constant in fiction, especially judicial and police fiction, that young and inexperienced policemen or lawyers are the only ones whose shoes rub against the ground of reality have not yet erased the drawing of the ethics.









The bad thing about young people is that they are few

Just released The Fortune, series by Alejandro Amenábar on the so-called Oddysey case and the dispute over the Spanish wreck Our Lady of the Mercedes and one of its obvious attributes, in addition to a good humor against the current of the moment, is the offensive youth of its protagonists, Álex Ventura and Cristina Vallarta (Álvaro Mel and Ana Polvorosa).

We see this archetype of the recent graduate in the character of special agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) from the series Mindhunter, who in turn drinks from two other very young FBI agents, Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) from File X and her near-twin Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), from The silence of the lambs.

The attributes that all these characters share and hundreds of others who work from the same archetype, in addition to their obvious youth, is their self-confidence, their professional excellence and, above all, their radical absence of cynicism. Cynicism, which serves to decorate table-tops with boastfulness, is nothing other than laziness applied to intelligence. An abdication.

We also see it in journalism and we live it in the real world almost a year ago now when the journalist Emilio Doménech, known by his nickname, Very naughty (which, by the way, is nailed to the protagonist of Mindhunter) gave a lesson in understanding the American electoral map to the most reputable senior specialists in American politics. In those days there was a television critic who called Doménech’s work “couch journalism” – which coming from a television critic is not without grace – ignoring that the young man had kicked the country after the triumph of Donald Trump and studied the electoral districts of the country until his eyelashes fell off.

The journalist Manuel Ligero argues that one of the characteristics of the societies that slid towards fascism a century ago was that they were aged because World War I had decimated European youth. If this is true, the only bad thing about today’s youth is that they are few. We need more Lieutenant Lieutenants Kaffee who will dare to yell at the old colonels if it is true that we order a code red. That the Villarejo trial has begun.