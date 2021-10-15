The photos of Heidi Klum’s daughter have shocked fans

Heidi Klum challenges Instagram censorship with this ‘topless’ photo (and wins)

The most impressive costumes of Heidi Klum, the queen of Halloween in Hollywood

Leni Klum, Heidi Klum’s daughter, is 17 years old. The teenager, who has already made her first steps on the catwalks, left her mother’s fans amazed yesterday, when she appeared at the premiere of the film ‘The Harder They Fall’, in Los Angeles , with her adoptive father Seal (and Heidi’s ex).

Leni today is very different from how, perhaps, you remember her as a child, and her posing on the red carpet has been something unexpected, she is incredible!

Instagram

Her father (who adopted her back in 2009, when he was dating his mother Heidi Klum) has contributed to the development of the soundtrack of the film in question, and Leni wanted to accompany him in this special moment, which was also attended by her boyfriend. her, Aris Rachevsky.









We have already seen how other little ‘celebrities’ have made a ‘heavy’ change when they have become teenagers, such as Suri Cruise (the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes), the twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse (remember that in the end it was only one of the two who played Ross’s son in ‘Friends’) or Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter who, by the way, is nailed to her and that is something that Reese fans are very interested in.

And now, the question: will we see Leni from now on participating more actively in events and actions? Will she start a modeling career more seriously, as her age allows her to enter the industry, thus following in her mother’s footsteps?

We will remain vigilant …

Leni at the last Berlin Fashion Week. picture allianceGetty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io