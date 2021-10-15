The love that kept Valentino Lanús from acting

After its release in ‘First love at 1000 x hour’ at the end of the year 2000, Valentino Lanús became the most popular boy on the screen, even overshadowing Kuno Becker, who along with Anahí was ostensibly the protagonist of the soap opera. But the charisma of Valentino (and also that of Sebastian Rulli, who also made his debut in that soap opera) ended up conquering viewers and this led him to be, for more than a decade, one of the leading men in demand by producers.

Valentino Lanús. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Born in Mexico City on May 3, 1975, Valentino (stage name of Luis Alberto López) has three sisters and began her career as a model, before joining the CEA student body; it was there where Carla estrada discovered him, giving him a small role in a chapter of ‘Maria Isabel‘, and subsequently, Pedro Damien He took him to the ranks of his telenovela and thanks to his ease, charisma and sympathy, he won over the public by having his’breakout‘in the program, in which he was paired with Anna layevska.

At that time, Valentino became very popular and appeared in numerous productions such as ‘Fools don’t go to heaven’, ‘Amor Bravío’, ‘Alborada’ and ‘Innocent of you’, in addition to constantly appearing in various publications thanks to his high-profile relationships with actresses such as Maki Moguilevsky (several years before she was the girlfriend and then the wife of Juan Soler), Jacqueline bracamontes -with whom it lasted several years and it was even said that they were about to get married, before their separation in 2005—, Ariadne Diaz (with whom he starred ‘Full of love‘), and even, before she was famous (or infamous, depending on how you see it), with the American Amber Heard, today controversial ex-wife of Johnny Depp.









However, his life would have a drastic and unexpected turn, and in 2017 after acting in the new version of ‘Nothing personal‘, with Margarita Muñoz and Matías Novoa On TV Azteca, Lanús decided to leave the world of acting and dedicate himself fully to two things: one of his greatest wishes and to start a totally different life in an unexpected role.

The first thing is that he has dedicated himself to living a much more spiritual life centered in nature, where he has developed a deep love for yoga, for animals and recently gave an interview to the magazine Caras de México where he told the transcendental turn that he gave to his way of life and the whole process he is carrying out to become a spiritual guide. “[Estoy en] an intense and fantastic stage: fatherhood. Conscious formation of a family is a great adventure and it has required my full attention.

And I add:”Every day is a new experience and an opportunity to discover, reinvent and enjoy. This is the most important priority in my life, without leaving aside the dedication to my evolutionary practices of yoga, and now martial arts as part of my physical development and learning new techniques to share with other people. “

The other big reason to get away from the cameras is that he became a dad newcomer and did not want to miss the experience of watching his baby grow, a beautiful girl named Maria Magdalena.

In November 2015, Valentino reported that he was about to be a dad, while preparing his appearance in ‘Nothing Personal’, being this remake of the telenovela that Ana Colchero and José Ángel llamas starred in, the last television project she has worked on to date (and he doesn’t seem to have an interest in picking it up, either).

His first-born was born on February 22, 2016, and it was a great joy for the actor, who had declared three months before, that he already knew that he would soon have a girl because I had dreamed of it and since Maria, her current partner (of whom very little is known as she is extremely secretive), and He knew that they would become parents and prepared for the most special moment of their lives.

So, from then until now, Valentino has been keeping busy with his own spiritual branding that he shares through the social media he leads, and spends as much time as possible with his little girl., who is definitely the most important person in your world. And about going back to being a soap opera hunk? It seems that that ship has already sailed and Valentino is not worried that it will not return, since he has found another way to express himself and share his life with others.

