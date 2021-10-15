The history of bad checked-swing calls in Dodgers-Giants rivalry

Let’s face it, Dodgers fans, Wilmer Flores’ swing decision to finish Game 5 of the Dodgers-Giants division series was a bad decision by the umpire. Flores didn’t fan and the game should have continued. Max Scherzer probably would have pulled it out anyway, we’ll never know. And 20 years from now, no one will care except the Giants and some of their fans.

However, Dodgers fans will also be quick to point out a horrible swing play earlier this season that cost the Dodgers a game against the Giants. A play, which had been scored correctly, would have given the Dodgers victory. Which means the Dodgers could have won the NL West by one game and not the Giants.

Which means Game 5 would have been at Dodger Stadium, and who knows what would have happened if all of that had happened?

On July 22, the Dodgers were up 3-2 with two outs in the ninth inning. Kenley Jansen threw a full-count pitch on the bases loaded. Darin Ruf tried to hold his swing but he clearly struck out. That was a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded. If it’s a swing and you miss a Kenley Jansen pitch, it’s game over and the Dodgers would have gotten a big win while in close competition against the Giants in the tight NL West. First base umpire Ed Hickox said he didn’t swing. Then came the Giants’ race. The Giants finally won the game 5-3.

On October 14, the Dodgers were up 2-1 with two outs in the ninth inning. Max Scherzer hit a 0-2 pitch to Wilmer Flores, who clearly controlled his swing. Catcher Will Smith appealed and first base umpire Gabe Morales called it a swing. Game over. The Dodgers went to the Championship Series and the Giants stayed at home, eliminated.

Giants fans found no comfort in those two controversial plays, expressing their frustration over Morales’ decision on social media.

When Morales was asked after the game what he saw on the last play, he replied, “The home plate umpire appealed the check swing. I thought it was gone so I marked it as a swing. “

Morales was then asked if he felt the same way after watching the replay, and he replied, “Checkups are one of the hardest decisions we have. I don’t have the advantage of having multiple camera angles when viewing it live. When it happened live, I thought it was gone, that’s why I called it swing. “

Fans lamented that a dramatic playoff series was resolved into an umpire dial, suggesting that NBA officials might not make a call at the end of a playoff game that would influence the outcome so much.

Referee Ted Barrett said that was never a consideration.

“I get it a lot from the fans, whether it’s spring training and we’re in Scottsdale and on March 1 and / or we’re in Game 7 of the World Series, we’re always trying to get the decisions right, try to call from the same way, ”Barrett said.

“And we try not to think about whether it’s a playoff game, whether it’s a regular season game or a spring training game. They are all important, so we just try to make sure our calls are correct. “

In the embedded tweet above, Ruf’s swing is to the left, Flores’s swing is to the right. What do you think?