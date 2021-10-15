The Digital Country | The vision of the hero in the trilogy of the dark knight leaning on “the dark knight rises”

One of the most prominent aspects in Christopher Nolan’s cinema is the staging, in which the spaces of representation, say sets or natural settings, as well as the narrative time and the identity of the characters are presented to the viewer as the pieces of a puzzle that must be unraveled. His trilogy “Batman: The Dark Knight” is not exempt from this symbolism; that does not seek, in many cases, to offer concrete answers, but to reformulate the questions for the big questions, especially what is understood as heroism in the contemporary world.

In “On Heroes: Hero Worship and the Heroic in History”, Carlyle stated that “The history of the world is the biography of great men.” The Scottish philosopher calls “heroes” those individuals who, either with their actions or words serve as an example to others. In The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan draws a parallel with the works of Dickens, from the representation of his heroes as orphans and survivors who join forces. These cases are clearly seen in John Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) the young aspiring Detective and Bruce Wayne_Batman (Christian Bale). Even Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway) is an ambiguous character from the point of view of heroism in itself and can be related to the renowned Oliver Twist, both representatives of the “romantic side of criminality” and marginalization in society.

On the other side of the scale we have the remarkable performance of Tom Hardy as the villain Bane, who initially gets his healthy dose of ambiguity by portraying himself as a revolutionary who has come to free Gotham from the corrupt in power and snatch the rich their privileges, offering them to the people. He serves as the antagonist, anarchist and savior of the dispossessed.

Nolan shows us both main (Batman_Bane) as the image of a Yin-Yang, the warriors formed by the same mentor, who at a certain moment, although equidistant in time, reside in the same prison and even have war scars that they carry on their backs.









We can instantly detect the director’s predilection for the enormity of the challenge that Bane symbolizes, not only in the physical intensity of Hardy – who looks completely threatening in each of his scenes – but from the profound interpretation that he gives the viewer, just with his eyes and the intonation of his voice, distorted due to a mask that resembles a muzzle for a dangerous and wild animal, which even at the end, beaten and injured, manages to be moved by the intensity of his devotion.

Christopher Nolan establishes his Gotham Dark Knight trilogy as a circular scheme for the protagonist and hero. We can define Bruce Wayne’s growth journey from two main scenes: when, as a child, he falls into the hole in the gardens at Wayne Manor (Batman Begins) and his exit from the prison-well in which Bane leaves him. (The Dark Knight Rises). The phrase that best sums up the meaning of these images is brought to us by Alfred, masterfully interpreted by Michael Cane, when he asks: “Why do we fall, love Bruce? To learn to get up. “

From all this we can conclude that heroes are symbols of an identity and memory that is sought to perpetuate through dissimilar means, in this case, comics and their subsequent film adaptations. The Dark Knight Rises is proof that Nolan and his cast have given us all their effort to present the clash between the proverbial forces of good and evil, in established parallelism, especially in that last scene of the film, with Gangs. of New York by Martin Scorsese. Nolan’s vision as a director remains latent beyond the end credits and this trilogy is not just an unforgettable adaptation of the content, but excellent cinema overall.