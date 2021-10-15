The best 5 series of 2021 to watch on streaming platforms

The year 2021 continues to transit and take off its entire arsenal of high-level series on platforms. With the market completed this year, and with all its actors on the field, each streaming service has its tanks, but also great surprises that the public makes their favorites from great dramatic stories, funny comedies, captivating thrillers , or shocking science fiction proposals. In this context, these proposals are the best 5 series of 2021.

Mare of Easttown on HBO Max

The series starring Kate Winslet won the admiration of all the fans who have followed her for years, it is, by its own weight and by narrative and interpretive strength, one of the best 5 series of 2021. The miniseries focuses on a detective, named Mare Sheehan, from a small town in Pennsylvania where he begins investigating a crime, just as his personal life and everything around him begins to unravel little by little.

As a researcher Mare Sheehan, she buries anguish deep beneath the surface, allowing her to emerge during times of great stress. All around him, his fellow residents of the only city he has ever known are enduring their own heartaches, grappling with wages from the opioid crisis, a crashing economy, or simply the feeling that things are not getting better.

The seven-episode production, created by Brad Ingelsby, delves into a little-known part of American society, the middle class of the states most affected by the change caused by the transformation from heavy industry to technology, their falling income and the loss of his own American dream.

The greatest triumph of this miniseries lies in the configuration of the protagonist, a character so rich that it seems to overshadow interest in others. In an exercise in sabotage of her own beauty, Winslet is shown to gain weight, with wrinkles and little makeup, in keeping with the portrait her character requires, away from any glamor or anything grotesque. Just build a real woman.

“Mare of Easttown” stands out for its precise and elegant script and for its outstanding performances, which were able to win over the audience with great character development. The mystery surrounding the initial crime is very well balanced, with a compelling portrait of the working class. Drugs, secret pregnancies, lies and deceptions that intertwine everyone, involved in a quota of violence.

Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus

Multi-award-winning original Apple TV Plus comedy, starring Jason Sudeikis, is undoubtedly one of the best 5 series of 2021, sweeping all awards and nominations, both in its first and second seasons this year. It focuses on a naive American football coach who is summoned to try his luck at an English football club, but his inexperience in this sport arouses suspicion and disdain among players and fans, so he will turn to his optimistic message to get ahead.

But Ted, not only did he never train in the soccer universe, he doesn’t even know the basic rules. Quickly, Lasso shows his inexperience in football, and contradictions begin to appear between the temperaments of the Americans and the English, strained relations with the sports press and with fanatical fans, and the locker room between a rising figure and the experienced team crack.

Essential vision, “Ted Lasso” meant a real breath of fresh air to the genre of comedy. The great star of the program is Jason Sudeikis, ideologist, creator, screenwriter, producer and protagonist of the series. His face and body posture seem to have been born to play this character. Here he composes an honest, open and empathetic man, far from arrogance, with the hook of being a coach who knows nothing about football.

The classic sports story goes through absurd and intelligent humor, which flows quickly, being its identity and its own life what make it hypnotic, passing not only through comedy, but through emotion and drama, reaching all public whether or not they are football fans. It is that the power of good intentions, even in sport, transcends it from a particular view of the world, portraying human beings in their comedy format, transmitting optimism and happiness.

Humor is built hand in hand with the construction of its characters, these being absolutely human, but without neglecting an intelligent script that develops with an overwhelming rhythm of precise and concrete dialogues, where each phrase has its quick response, and the joke arises, nonsense too, but then the emotion comes, and this gives way to conflicts, and new gags arise, and each episode flies.

Like any Apple TV product, its technical invoice is also impeccable, and it is filmed with great style and precision, and the images know how to accompany the dynamics of the dialogues and puns, in the mouths of the three-dimensional characters. “Ted Lasso became the favorite of the Apple TV Plus subscribers, is imposed by its intelligent script, its interpretations, its technical invoice and its overwhelming rhythm, being the best comedy to see on the platform.

“Loki” on Disney Plus

The third series of the Cinematographic Universe expanded in Disney Plus, is another of the best 5 series of 2021. Focused on the God of Lies played by Tom Hiddleston, the fiction begins specifically at the moment of “Avengers: Endgame”, when Loki takes advantage of an oversight to steal the Tesseract and escape from The Avengers . Without having too much control, he appears in the Mongolian desert where he is detained by the Agency for Temporal Variation.

This organization watches over the defense of the sacred timeline so that the chronology of the universe does not deviate from the plan set by some mysterious beings: the Guardians of Time. They were the ones who put an end to a multiversal war where various timelines collided generating true chaos, creating a sacred timeline where everything is preserved in the same way. And for this, the TVA was created whose function is to correct or eliminate the variant that runs from that line.









The series transits during its episodes between comedy and mystery, but also between suspense and mystique, with many adventures, surprises and time travel, in addition to raising some very original concepts. The moments shared between Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson), a member of the agency who proposes to the God of deception to work for them, are very interesting. But the series gradually deconstructs the villain and introduces timelines and multiverses.

The tones and tones of the story vary in each chapter, the visual also being part of the narrative axis and the climates generated mainly by the two versions of Loki as protagonists were very prominent, but of course, perhaps not entirely, with the expectations from the fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who expected more action in the series.

The interpretations of Tom Hiddleston and Sophia di Martino as Loki and Sylvie, are the highlights of fiction, between antagonism and chemistry, each one contributed their own to make two very different variants of the same character, going from madness , to the coherence of a story that, in this context, tried to leave messages.

“Loki” means a different series in the MCU, which marks a before and after. The new characters, the great amount of detail revealed, and the great revelations of great implication for the future is the most solid of a Marvel fiction. The visual display to portray the scenarios in each time travel is another of the successes in each episode, with bombast and a variety of colors, which make it very unidentifiable in the story.

“La Temperance” on Amazon Prime Video

Spanish romantic drama, based on the successful novel by María Dueñas, set in the late 19th century, is one of the top 5 series of 2021. It focuses on a self-made woman and man whose destinies are about to converge into a fascinating place and time. The expensive production, of historical reconstruction, stars Leonor Watling and Rafael Novoa, and is set at the end of the 19th century.

“La Templanza” features Mauro Larrea and Soledad Montalvo, a self-made man and woman whose destinies are about to converge in a fascinating time and place. He is a Spaniard living in Mexico who, after several failed companies, found himself in ruin, but who will continue to go from place to place trying to achieve his great business opportunity. Soledad, is a woman married to a London businessman, who decides to return to the family farm.

That will be the starting point for a solid dramatic story with great production deployment. The story talks about overcoming, adversity and the search for a certain place in the world. The story focuses on how to build an empire and lose everything in one day, going on adventures through different exotic lands, always looking for those second chances.

Fiction is a visual delight, with a vintage reconstruction and a photograph that are exquisite, with extreme care for every detail, generating the sigh. The story takes its time from the dramatic solidity, its solid and outstanding cast, to develop a plot from the drama, but also from the adventure, without neglecting its appearance as a serial.

Thus, all that history of overcoming will have behind a series of betrayals, and the different personalities of its protagonists that make up a strong narrative that constantly generates interest despite its slow pace, where the visual plays its role. Meanwhile, anxiety and expectation are growing due to the crossing of the destinies of both characters that he will take his time.

“Lupine” on Netflix

The French series starring Omar Sy, is also one of the best 5 series of 2021. It focuses on the son of a Senegalese immigrant who decides to take revenge for an injustice against his father using his skills as a thief and master of disguise. The fiction became a success, both in its first part and in the second season, they show a compelling and interesting story, loaded with tension and danger, that knows how to entertain in each episode, narrated with expertise and originality.

“Lupine” follows the story of Assane Diop, a man who is inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, a character created by Maurice Leblanc, for his own personal revenge for the death of his father. It is that Assane, in her adolescence, saw how her father, Babakar (Fargass Assandé), took his life in prison after being accused by his employer, the billionaire Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), of having stolen a precious diamond necklace .

Twenty-five years later, Assane discovers that it was all a sham: her father had been nothing more than a victim of the power and greed of Pellegrini, representative of the wealthiest classes of his country, so she decides to launch a complicated and at times a mysterious operation to unmask him and expose his crimes.

The protagonist’s charisma, his effective tricks that not only involve more and more unexpected characters, sometimes with sad results, but also slowly attract the interest of Youssef Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab), a detective from the Parisian Police who, also thanks to his fondness for the novels of Lupine, begins to fixate on Diop as the person in charge of the suspicious maneuvers that surround Pellegrini.

The series portrays a normal man who fights against the establishment and fights against the system. Robberies, shootings, kidnappings, explosions, chases, traps, decoys, fires and murders to tie up the loose ends that unfolds in the story of the main hero and his modus operandi.