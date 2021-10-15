Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityThe Batman Who Laughs would come to Fortnite
Celebrity

The Batman Who Laughs would come to Fortnite

By Hasan Sheikh
0
63




DC Comics and Epic Games would collaborate again very soon, thanks to the recent leak of the cover of a collaborative comic where we will star Batman and “The Foundation”, the mysterious leader of the organization “The Seven” and the main point of the story around Fortnite’s “Zero Point”.


Previous articleFree Fire MAX vs Fortnite Which is the best battle royale?
Next articleAriana Grande says “The Voice” sent her to therapy
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv