“That sow is a diva”

Released on July 16 in the United States, Pig It still does not have a release date in Spain. Something that surprises us given the enormous interest it aroused in networks from its trailer. After all, he is Nicolas Cage (who fascinates us) in a revenge thriller at the John wick but changing the dog for a truffle pig, what more can we ask for from a movie than exactly that?

Brandy stole the hearts of everyone who saw said trailer from the get-go. Redhead and charismatic like Rita Hayworth, the sow got the role without even going through a casting process. His caregiver, Mariah Flood, tells Variety, of course.

That’s what the filmmakers really loved about her, that she had a lot of expression and color in her eyes.

Brandy aims to be the biggest pig movie star since the young pig who gave life to Babe the brave pig, the true masterpiece of George Miller, director of Mad Max: Fury Road. According to her caregiver, Brandy was always born to star:

She is quite a diva. (her husband) He knew it from the day he was born. Some pigs like to walk. She is very prim and correct and jogs very well all the time.

The filmmakers contacted her looking for a cream-colored pig, and it didn’t take long for her to pick up “the very snooty” Brandy and her “I can do whatever I want” attitude. Of course, Brandy’s obedience had a secret, one that you may already imagine, the food. It was through grapes, apples, and cereals that Brandy learned to sit, step back, or jump on command.









But her diva attitude isn’t the only thing that makes her worthy of the name. It turns out that Brandy was bringing to the set, according to the same source, an entourage of 12 people, including her coach, numerous assistants “pigs” and a humanitarian officer. Of course, he had his own trailer to rest and have his lunch, “fancy homemade salads”. In addition, no one authorized from the team could chase or touch her without permission (the #MeToo pigs have nothing to do with her), since she is “easily scared”.

Still, its owner only has words for a Nicolas Cage who was delighted with his scene partner:

Nicolas Cage was great. He was very calm, with a lot of patience, which made it super easy. So it was amazing working with him and it was really heartwarming. Alex Wolff was also very funny. He absolutely loved her. Cage is very interested in pigs and their lifestyle and behavior, so he was on the lookout for her. I think I wanted to understand this person that I was playing. You know, he took his role very seriously. And he took his job seriously. I think it’s obviously reflected in the movie. Because you get the idea that he has an attachment and a connection to this animal and I think part of that is because he was really curious about his co-star.

But not everything is going to be pretty in this story. The stars that shine the brightest are the ones that fade the fastest. Brandy ended up exhausted from so much filming and attention, so according to her own caretakers, she has retired from the business.

She was a pig diva, a star, for once.

