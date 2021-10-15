She’s No Angel, Cameron Diaz’s adult movie – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- Cameron Diaz She was one of the most popular actresses in the 90s and early 2000s. Her name was a reference to a guaranteed success after participating in films such as The Mask (The mask), There’s Something About Mary (Crazy about Mary) and Charlie’s angels (Charlie’s Angels). But one day, overnight, he decided to retire.

It is common to see new faces in the cinema as tastes change and other generations arrive, but seeing a star of the stature of Cameron leave was something that surprised more than one. Five years after that dismissal, the former actress confessed the motive.

“ I dropped out because I just decided that I wanted something different in my life. I had spent too much time working, making movies, and that leaves you crushed. I had no space for my personal life, ”said Diaz, 49 years old.

In addition, getting away from the cinema gave her the opportunity to take care of herself, so she is not at all sorry. “Giving up a career full of successes in the cinema gave me a lot of peace,” said the protagonist of Bad teacher (Bad teachings).









Currently, Cameron owns a wine company and likes to share her day to day with her 4.8 million followers on Instagram, who still remember her for her great characters. But despite the fact that she now leads a quiet life, the Californian insisted for a long time to hide something she did in the past.

Unless you are the son or daughter of someone very famous, you have to start from scratch and work your way into the world of acting. When Cameron Diaz was starting in Hollywood, starred in a porn movie. This happened two years before working with Jim Carrey in The mask.

The tape, filmed in 1992, was called She’s No Angel and was in charge of John rutter. The production lasts half an hour and shows the actress, then 20 years old, dressed in a leather suit, while she performs sadomasochism, treating a man like a dog.

When Cameron Diaz became famous, he tried by all means to hide the video and even sued Rutter for playing it. He bought the rights to the material and took the production company to court to prevent its distribution.

After a long legal battle, John Rutter was sentenced to almost 4 years in prison in 2005 and Diaz managed to obtain a court order prohibiting the sale, distribution and exploitation of his XXX tape. Despite this, the clip came to light and a Russian site sold his film for $ 40, which he recorded in his youth, without knowing about the worldwide fame he would achieve.