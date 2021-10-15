Selena Gómez’s night of terror in Los Angeles is recorded on video

The month of October is commonly represented by the arrival of autumn and by the Halloween parties, which are celebrated every October 31, in many countries of the world.

There is a large number of activities to commemorate these dates, including the following: the game of “trick or treating”, attending costume parties (preferably horror), lighting bonfires, making jokes and mischief, tell scary stories, carve pumpkins, watch horror movies, and attend an attraction or “haunted house.”

It is a highly revered celebration for many cultures and for this reason it does not exclude artists and celebrities at all, who go to great lengths to get their best monstrous outfits and decorate their mansions in such a way that they look like they came out of a movie set.

The singer and businesswoman Selena Gómez, decided to anticipate the Halloween date a bit, and could be observed visiting the attraction “Halloween Horror Nights”, located at the Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles.

The interpreter of ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ visited the surroundings of the theme park with her closest friends, And, while walking through the attraction of terror, they decided to record a series of videos for their social networks, where we could see her fleeing, laughing and screaming, from those “dark” characters.

“Me being brave, (me being brave)” or “Not me swooping in to save her from the scary guy (pouncing on her to save her from that terrifying boy)” were some of the phrases that headed the singer’s videos and , almost immediately, her followers reacted in the comments of the publication showing the admiration they feel towards her while they were moved to hear her laughing with her loved ones.









Selena Gomez is a fan of horror attractions

That’s how it is. The famous singer is a fan of horror attractions and is usually accompanied by her current partners on casual dates that go a bit out of the ordinary.

In 2014, Selena Gomez went on a date with her ex, Justin Bieber, at the Universal Studios “Halloween Horror Nights” amusement park. On that occasion, she could also be seen accompanied by some of her friends: Ryan Good, Alfredo Flores, Lil Za, Ashley Benson and John Shahidi. Several of the ‘Selenators’ who saw the artist on that occasion commented that the singer was surprised several times, being more scared than usual.

In 2017 he repeated the stage with another of his ex-boyfriends, the singer ‘The Weeknd’, where he could be observed very affectionate with him before entering an aquatic attraction. The singer had a bad time by not putting on the raincoat that would protect her from the cold waters of the park. The followers of the singers did not hesitate to record them to immortalize that “terrifying” date.

4 years later the artist decides to return to recall her good memories as a couple and create new ones, while enjoying her single life.