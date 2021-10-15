Selena Gomez teaches how to show off your curves in looks with jeans

Selena Gomez is one of the most famous singers and successful that she enchants with every outfit she wears.

And it is that the famous one is fashion queen, and teaches that we must love our body as it is, with curves and thick pieces.

The actress and singer proves that they can show off skirts, bikinis, and jeans, regardless of your body shape.

The key is in get the most out of your figure, and so, if you have thick thighs like Selena, this is how you should wear jeans, a basic garment that solves any outfit.

Selena Gomez and her looks with jeans

Mom jeans with sweater

The celebrity knows how to combine jeans into elegant looks, which is why she wore a mom jean with a sweater in yellow tone.

This outfit he wore with ankle boots, but you can also wear it with heels or tennis, whatever your figure will look very good.









Jeans with strapless blouse and maxi coat

Recently, the celebrity looked beautiful and elegant wearing baggy jeans with a strapless black blouse.

He complemented this outfit with a maxi flowered velvet coat and black ankle boots.

Jeans with blazer

Another elegant way to wear jeans and show off your curves safely is to combine it with a fitted sweater and a blazer.

This is how Selena wore it, looking chic and modern, and combined it with some black boots and her hair was tied up.

Skinny jeans with puff sleeve blouse

The famous wore her legs and curves proudly wearing a skinny blue jean that he combined with a black puff sleeve blouse.

A very elegant and chic outfit that she complemented with some fuchsia stilettos, adding a glamorous touch to your style.

Jeans with bodysuit and cardigan

For a casual and elegant look at the same time, Selena wore a jeans outfit with a bodysuit in white tone.

To this look he added a cardigan in gray tone, and took it with some White boots, looking modern and chic.