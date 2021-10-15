Saturday Night Live, 46 years of criticism and comedy

On October 11, 1975, he began the Saturday Night Live program through the American network NBC. To date it is one of the largest hotbeds of comedians in the American Union.

Truth be told there are times that have always been considered dead on television, in which people simply do not see the small screen but not even to feel company. One of those spaces was precisely on Saturday nights. NBC decided to repeat the best of the week from the popular Johnny Carson show, and although the audience levels were low, at least they had something on the signal in case someone decided to turn on the television on that channel.

In 1974 the idea of ​​making a program specifically for Saturday nights arose, originally it was thought of a musical variety program. NBC executives spoke with producer Lorne Michaels to come up with an attention-grabbing product. He decided to add humor, but a critical, risque humor taking advantage of the time it would air.

The program originally aired under the name of NBC’s Saturday Night, it would be from 1977 when the name would be changed to what it currently has. It is important to mention the fact that live television was made on that day and at that time, something that immediately captured the attention that required having different sets ready and little time for the actors to change their costumes.

The list of cast members is endless but highlights Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Jim Belushi, Dana Carvey, Billy Crystal, Joan Cusack, Robert Downey Jr., Jimmy Fallon, Chris Farley, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey , Janeane Garofalo, Anthony Michael Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Lovitz, Seth Meyers, Dennis Miller, Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, Amy Poehler, Randy Quaid, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Martin Short, David Spade and Ben Stiller, among many others.









The line from the beginning was marked in taking politics to make analysis, satire and criticism. Create endearing characters and empathize with people, there were no forbidden subjects and taking risks was the only law that had to be followed. The structure has not been changed since then, there is a guest host and a musical star who change every week.

The guest list is also very long and basically includes all the great figures from the world of acting, music and even politics.

Throughout these four decades they have won more than 20 Emmy Awards and have had more than 126 nominations, being the program that has had the most nominations.

Undoubtedly, a reference in the world of television, comedy and political criticism that every Saturday continues to be a reference and news in world events.