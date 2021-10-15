Ryan Gosling’s haggard appearance in the first stills of ‘the Gray Man’

After his success in Marvel with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are involved in their new big project for Netflix, the movie ‘The gray man‘.

Tape that has given a lot to talk about due to its enormous budget of more than 200 million dollars. In addition, when it was known who the actors who were going to be they starred said movieChris Evans and Ryan gosling), the news became a real revolution.

The movie is based on the novel by Mark Greaney, which narrates the misadventures of Court Gentry, a former CIA agent known as Gray Man turned hitman who intends to end the life of a former CIA colleague, Lloyd Hanson, who is trying to catch you, a character who is played by Chris Evans. The film’s cast also includes Regé-Jean Page (‘The Bridgertons’), Billy Bob Thorton, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters and Ana De Armas.

Not many more details are known about the project that has everyone waiting. But the first images in ‘ET Canda’ by Ryan gosling interpreting his character where he appears with a somewhat haggard appearance, as you can see here.

Surely you are interested in:

Why was it Ryan Gosling? George Clooney assures that he was going to be the protagonist of ‘Noa’s diary’ with Paul Newman







