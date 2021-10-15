Rihanna snatches Victoria’s Secret several of her angels for her next Savage x Fenty show

When it was about to be held what would be – still without knowing it – the last Victoria’s Secret fashion show after several editions marked by criticism and low audiences, the one who was going to be its clear successor arrived: Savage x Fenti. Rihanna’s lingerie brand arrived framed in what had to be – yes or yes – the new imaginary of the fashion world. Models of different sizes, racialized and transgender, were uploaded to his catwalk. Something that Victoria’s Secret was not going to accept in its Olympus as the one who was its director, Ed Racek said at that time.

Two fashion shows in very opposite poles and whose success and failure respectively was a clear example of what was selling now and, above all, what society expected from a lingerie brand. Now, 4 editions later, the one from Barbados knocks on the table and shows what was once its competing brand – and that it is now trying to overcome – that his fight was not against all the bodies that climbed his catwalk, but about the lack of diversity that he proclaimed with wings and Swarovski crystals.

Next September 24 comes to Amazon Prime Video a new edition of this parade already recorded and of which the great names of its protagonists have already been announced. As for the cast of models, you can go through its spectacular and anomalous catwalk to names as recognized and diverse as the model Irina Shayk; the actor and singer Jeremy pope; the model Joan Smalls; the actress Jojo T. Gibbs; the dancer, model and trans activist Leiomy; Lola leon, daughter of Madonna; the actor Mena massoud; the models Alex Wek and Emily Ratajkowski; singer Erykah Badu; the dragqueens Gottmik and The Symone; the professional skateboarder Nyjah huston; the model Precious Lee; the singer and model Sabrina carpenter; Soo joo park; the actress Thuso Mbedu; the singer Troye sivan; the actress Vanessa Hudgens; and the models Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo.









Premiere September 24 on Amazon Prime Video

It is these last two names that have generated the most controversy. Both models were part of the famous Victoria’s Secret Angels Squad in recent years. The Brazilian said goodbye to her famous catwalk forever during what would also be the brand’s last show after 18 years working for her. At that time, Adriana Lima assured that she would not undress again for an empty cause, which shows that behind Savage x Fenti there are a series of values ​​that go far beyond nudity.

As for the South African, her presence is even more controversial. Prinsloo also participated in the last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and their professional relationship looked like it was going to continue. But the truth is that with the paradigm shift of the lingerie firm his name disappeared from everywhere. Although former colleagues of hers such as Candice Swanepoel or Grace Elizabeth are still working for VS, the truth is that Adam Levine’s wife does not continue to do so. What’s more, this also supported at the time the controversial and xenophobic words of Ed Racek. Instead, she has now made the leap into competition by walking for Rihanna.

In addition to models, there will also be other stellar appearances on the runway such as musical performances by NAS, Daddy Yankee, Bia, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah.