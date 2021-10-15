“Red Notice” Unveils its Trailer with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

The film “Red Notice”, one of the most anticipated Netflix titles of 2021, presented its first trailer on Thursday with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds leading its spectacular cast.

This comedy-twisted action film revolves around an FBI agent (Johnson) and an elusive con man (Reynolds), who devise a strange alliance to hunt down the world’s most wanted and mysterious art thief (Gadot).

The first preview of “Red Notice”, which will be released on the digital platform on November 12, shows the characters of Johnson and Reynolds playing cat and mouse as Gadot in a chase around the world.

The director and screenwriter of this film is Rawson Marshall Thurber, who already knew what it was like to work with Johnson since they both shared credits in the tapes “Central Intelligence” (2016) and “Skyscraper” (2018).









“Rawson Marshall Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that I and my colleagues and accomplices, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, are looking forward to shooting,” said Johnson, who is also listed as a producer with his company Seven Bucks Productions, when the project was announced in 2019. .

“I admire Netflix’s ambition to become one of the largest studios in the world … Their unbridled enthusiasm for ‘Red Notice’ is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale,” he added.

Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds are three of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now and they have all made headlines in recent months for their latest movies.

Thus, Johnson triumphed with the adventure comedy “Jungle Cruise” (2021), Gadot continued the phenomenon of “Wonder Woman” with the eighties “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020) and Ryan Reynolds has achieved one of the few recent successes in cinemas that is neither an adaptation nor part of a saga with the humorous look at the world of video games from “Free Guy” (2021).