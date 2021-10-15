Friday, October 15, 2021
‘Pitching the note 3’: Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson will be in the new installment – movie news

‘Even Higher’, the sequel to the franchise, managed to touch the 250 million dollars of collection at the world box office.


Beca and Amy ‘La Gorda’ are back! We recently told you that the third installment of the Pitching the Note franchise was already a reality, but there were doubts about whether its flagship actresses would be in it. Finally, Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson will have another opportunity to get into the shoes of the protagonists of the Barden Bellas.




Universal it has not just stayed there. They have also confirmed the release date in the United States of Hitting the mark 3: July 21, 2017. There are still two years left for the new installment, but Kay Cannon – the screenwriter of the two previous films – is in negotiations to write the libretto for the third. As to Elizabeth banks, It has not been confirmed if the actress will go back behind the cameras this time, but, for the moment, she is already in the production team.

What will happen this time with the Barden Bellas? We will have to wait to find out more details about Pitch 3, but if it continues the streak of its predecessors it will get good data at the box office. Pitching the Note: Even Higher has managed to raise $ 250 million at the global box officeSo it’s no wonder Universal wants to keep the franchise going.


